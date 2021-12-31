If you bought this at Amazon in the past year, there’s a recall you need to see

Fire hazard is the kind of safety issue that will generate product recalls, and we witnessed a few such actions recently. Amazon has a product of its own that poses a fire risk, so the retailer issued a recall for some of the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses that it had been selling online for nearly a year. If you happen to be sleeping on one of the mattresses in the recall, you should take action immediately and contact Amazon to settle the matter.

The Amazon mattresses recall

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the mattresses “fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.”

It’s unclear from the announcement exactly what the fire hazard is, but Amazon says buyers have not yet reported any injuries or incidents.

Amazon sold the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses online from April 2020 through March 2021. The mattresses were priced between $150 and $450, according to the CPSC announcement. In total, Amazon is recalling 15,300 mattresses.

The products in the recall came in 10-inch and 12-inch sizes. Also, they were available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The image below shows an example of an Amazon mattress that is part of the recall.

The Amazon mattresses are white, with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot of the bed. A white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” mentioned as the importer is also present on the products.

What you should do

The CPSC Amazon mattresses recall announcement says the retailer is already contacting all buyers in an effort to remedy the problem. Amazon is opting for a repair, so you don’t have to replace your AmazonBasics memory foam mattress.

Instead, Amazon will arrange for direct shipment of a cover that you can place on top of the mattress. This will bring the mattresses into compliance, the announcement notes. You’ll receive the mattress cover free of charge, so you don’t have to pay anything to fix the issue.

The recall was first announced last month and a web page has been set up. That’s where you’ll find additional information about the AmazonBasics mattress recall. Head over to this link to access the materials.

Amazon included a FAQ section that answers additional questions. For example, even buyers who received the mattress as a gift or purchased it second-hand will qualify for the free zipper barrier mattress cover.

The Amazon mattress recall web page also contains a user guide that provides instructions on how to use the zipper cover.

Also, make sure you check out the CPSC announcement at this link.

Separately, the CPSC issued a different recall last month due to fire risks concerning products that Amazon sold. That’s the Lightform LED projectors recall, which you should definitely read about to be safe.