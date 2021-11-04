Click to Skip Ad
If you bought this popular device at Amazon, it could start a fire so stop using it now

November 4th, 2021 at 10:36 AM
By
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week issued a recall for an LED projector that can overheat and, in some instances, cause a fire. The projector is manufactured by Lightform and is available for purchase on Amazon. Consumers who own the product should stop using it immediately. The CPSC announced the Amazon recall late last month.

To date, Lightform has seen 16 reports of overheating. All the same, there have been no reports of the overheating issue causing any injuries or property damage to date.

The projectors subject to the Amazon recall

Again, the product in question is a Lightform LED projector involving the LF2 and LF2+ models. Both projectors are black and have “Lightform” branding printed on the top of the device. In terms of dimensions, both projectors are about eight inches by eight inches.

The projectors at issue were available for purchase between March of 2020 and August 2021. They had a sticker price in the $900 range and were available via Amazon and Lightform’s websites.

A photo of the device is viewable below:

According to the CPSC, the fan on the projectors above can malfunction and overheat. Lightform notes that a software bug is behind the overheating issue. If not addressed, this can permanently damage the product and, in some cases, pose a fire risk. Suffice it to say, this is one Amazon recall worth highlighting.

What to do if you have one

If you own one of the products mentioned above, you don’t need to throw the device away or return it. Rather, you can contact the company for a free software update designed to address the overheating issue. To that end, you can read about the firmware update here.

The company warns that users should unplug the device and stop using it until they download the firmware update.

Incidentally, Lightform is actively contacting all known purchasers. Presumably, this list only includes consumers who purchased the devices from the Lightform website directly.

If you have any questions about the Amazon recall, you can contact Lightform directly at 1-855-242-5066. The support line is open from 8 am to 5 pm Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.

