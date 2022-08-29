Instagram feed not refreshing? Here’s how to fix it

Despite its many exciting features and being one of the most popular social networks, Instagram isn’t perfect. You might experience specific issues while using the app. One such reason might be that your Instagram feed is not refreshing.

Luckily, this article shows the potential reasons behind this issue and how to solve it. So if you want to learn how to fix Instagram “Couldn’t refresh feed” issue, keep scrolling!

Why your Instagram feed is not refreshing

The first step to fixing this issue is understanding the reason behind it, and there happen to be several possible ones.

Here are potential reasons why your Instagram feed isn’t refreshing:

Poor Internet connection

Your Internet connection might just simply be why your Instagram feed isn’t refreshing. Poor Internet connection in this use case doesn’t necessarily mean you have no signal. It means your connection might be slow or lagging. If your Internet connection isn’t fast enough, your Instagram feed might not refresh.

If your Internet connection is overloaded from high traffic volume, you might also experience a lag that might prevent your Instagram feed from refreshing.

It is advisable to update your Instagram app regularly. The whole point of updating apps is to eliminate bugs in previous iterations of the app. If you’re using an older version of the Instagram app, chances are you will experience difficulty refreshing your feed.

Instagram server error

Although Instagram server error doesn’t happen often, you’ll see the “Couldn’t refresh feed” message if the Instagram servers are not functioning correctly. The good thing is, when it does happen, the issue is typically resolved quickly.

Banned/blocked Instagram account

Instagram has evident and concise policies and rules. Once they are broken, Instagram can restrict usage as it monitors each user’s behavior. So, if you make inappropriate comments or violate any of its rules, Instagram can ban your account for some time.

Of course, this means you won’t have access to the latest posts or videos on Instagram.

Full Instagram cache files

Another potential reason behind the inability to refresh your Instagram feed is a full cache. Caches are temporary files that are stored on your device to speed up the load time. If your Instagram cache memory becomes full, you might experience some performance issues or malfunction with the app. One of those is that your Instagram feed is not refreshing.

The Instagram app could encounter conflicting values if your device date and time don’t match Instagram’s. This could lead to issues, including the inability to refresh your Instagram feed.

How to fix Instagram’s “Couldn’t refresh feed” error message

Now that we know what might cause your Instagram feed not to refresh, let’s get to the solutions.

Check Internet connection

First things first, check your Internet connection. Whether you’re using Wi-Fi or mobile data, be sure you have a strong signal, adequate reception, and fast speed. You can also use Speedtest to check your Internet connection and see if it’s fast or not.

If you’re on a limited mobile data plan, make sure to confirm that you still have data left. It could also be a provider issue, so contact your carrier if you’ve done everything you can.

By setting your device’s date and time to match that of Instagram, you can prevent issues like “Couldn’t refresh feed” on the Instagram app. Simply set the date and time on your phone to automatic.

For Android

Go to Settings and select General Management.

Choose Date and time.

Then, switch on the toggle next to Automatic date and time.

Note that this setting may vary depending on the Android version you have. So if you don’t see General Management on your Android device, simply search for “Date” in your settings search bar.

For iPhone

Open Settings and tap General.

Select the Date and Time option.

Switch on the toggle to enable Set Automatically.

Log out of the Instagram app and back in

Another way to fix your Instagram feed not refreshing is to log out of the Instagram app and log back in.

To do this:

Open your Instagram app, and tap the profile picture icon in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

Select Settings.

Then, scroll down and choose the Log Out option.

Finally, close the app and reopen it to log into your account.

Clear Instagram’s cache files

Clearing Instagram’s memory cache can go a long way to boost the app’s performance and resolve issues like this. You can do this by following the instructions below.

For Android

Go to Settings and select Apps.

Find and select Instagram.

Tap Storage.

Then, select Clear Cache.

Note: Keep in mind that doing this will require you to log back into your account, so be sure to remember your username and password.

For iPhone

The only way to clear Instagram’s cache for iPhone users is by reinstalling the app. To do this, simply hold down your Instagram app on your iPhone home screen. Delete the app, and then install it again from the Apple App store.

Restart your device

Another possible solution is restarting or rebooting your device. This will fix temporary glitches and errors.

For Android users, hold the power button of your device and press Restart.

For iPhone users, hold one of the volume buttons and the side button until you see the power slider on the screen. Then, drag the slider and wait 30 seconds before holding the side button to turn your device back on.

Updating all your apps regularly will ensure you get the best performance out of them. Although most users have automatic updates enabled, it’s easy to miss out on an update or two if you don’t have enough storage at some point.

If your automatic updates have been disabled, you can also miss out on updates.

Here’s how to update your Instagram app:

For Android

Go to the Play Store app, and enter Instagram into the search bar.

Select Update to the right of the app. If the update button isn’t present, you have the latest version of the Instagram app.

For iPhone

Go to the Apple App Store and enter Instagram into the search bar.

An Update button will be on the right if a newer version is available. Select it. If there’s an Open button after selecting it, it means you’re already running the latest version.

Reinstall Instagram app

You can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the Instagram app to fix the “Couldn’t refresh feed” issue. To do this:

For Android

Locate the Instagram app on your Android device, then press and hold the app icon until there’s a menu. Tap Uninstall.

Proceed to Play Store and install Instagram.

For iPhone

Find the Instagram app on your phone, then tap and hold the Instagram icon until a menu pops up.

Select Remove App.

Then, visit the App Store to reinstall Instagram.

Check Instagram servers

There are times when Instagram servers get overloaded and time out. While this doesn’t happen often and gets resolved within minutes, there’s no harm in checking if it’s the cause of your issue.

You can visit websites like Downdetector to check for outage report spikes. Note that the only way to fix this issue is simply waiting until Instagram fixes its servers.

Force quit the Instagram app

Force quitting or force stopping an app closes all the app’s related activities, which might fix the “Couldn’t refresh feed” issue. The steps to force quitting Instagram app varies depending on whether you’re an Android or iPhone user.

For Android users, simply locate the Instagram app on your device. Tap and hold the icon until you see the drop-down menu. Then tap App info and Force stop. Tap Force stop again to confirm.

For iPhone users, swipe from the bottom to the middle of your home screen. Then, swipe left or right until you see the Instagram app. Once you see it, swipe up to close the app.

Log in to your Instagram account on another device

This might not be ideal, but it might help you know whether the problem is with your network or device.

Using the same network, log into your Instagram account from your laptop, tablet, or another mobile device. If you can refresh your Instagram feed after doing this, the problem may be in your phone’s app or the device itself.

If, after trying the above solutions and none of them works or fixes the issue, contact Instagram support for help.

To do this:

Open your Instagram app, and tap your profile picture icon in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the three horizontal lines at the top-right corner and select Instagram Settings.

Select Help.

Choose Report a Problem.

Lastly, follow the instructions on your screen and submit your requests.

Hopefully, the solutions provided in this article are adequate in helping you fix this issue. You can also visit the Instagram help center for more inquiries or support.

