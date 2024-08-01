Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment Movies

You can get a free ticket to see Longlegs if you were born on this day

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Aug 1st, 2024 7:12PM EDT
Maika Monroe in Longlegs.
Image: Neon

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you’re curious about the buzzy new horror thriller Longlegs before it leaves theaters, there’s a chance you could see it for free. For the next few days, Atom Tickets and Neon are offering free tickets to moviegoers who were born on the 14th of any month. The promotion will make more sense after you’ve seen the movie.

“Following its record-breaking theatrical opening, NEON invites all those born on the 14th of any month to redeem free tickets to see Osgood Perkins’ terrifying horror sensation, Longlegs, using a special limited-time supply promo code exclusively with Atom Tickets,” the companies wrote in a press release on Thursday.

As long as you were born on the 14th day of the month, you can visit this page on Atom Tickets from August 1st to August 4th and use promo code “BIRTHDAY14” to score the free ticket. The offer is available for any showing of Longlegs through August 4th.

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, the film follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she hunts down an elusive serial killer known as “Longlegs” (Nicolas Cage). With a reported budget of less than $10 million, the movie is approaching $75 million at the global box office off the strength of its viral marketing campaign and word of mouth.

Longlegs has been a hit with critics, garnering an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 on IMDb. Even if you haven’t been following it, you’ve likely heard about some of the more peculiar and terrifying scenes, including one featuring Nic Cage singing.

Just remember, this promotion ends on Sunday, August 4th.

Don’t Miss: 6 movies we can’t wait to watch on Netflix in August

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\