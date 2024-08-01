You can get a free ticket to see Longlegs if you were born on this day

If you’re curious about the buzzy new horror thriller Longlegs before it leaves theaters, there’s a chance you could see it for free. For the next few days, Atom Tickets and Neon are offering free tickets to moviegoers who were born on the 14th of any month. The promotion will make more sense after you’ve seen the movie.

“Following its record-breaking theatrical opening, NEON invites all those born on the 14th of any month to redeem free tickets to see Osgood Perkins’ terrifying horror sensation, Longlegs, using a special limited-time supply promo code exclusively with Atom Tickets,” the companies wrote in a press release on Thursday.

As long as you were born on the 14th day of the month, you can visit this page on Atom Tickets from August 1st to August 4th and use promo code “BIRTHDAY14” to score the free ticket. The offer is available for any showing of Longlegs through August 4th.

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, the film follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she hunts down an elusive serial killer known as “Longlegs” (Nicolas Cage). With a reported budget of less than $10 million, the movie is approaching $75 million at the global box office off the strength of its viral marketing campaign and word of mouth.

Longlegs has been a hit with critics, garnering an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 on IMDb. Even if you haven’t been following it, you’ve likely heard about some of the more peculiar and terrifying scenes, including one featuring Nic Cage singing.

Just remember, this promotion ends on Sunday, August 4th.