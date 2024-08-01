6 movies we can’t wait to watch on Netflix in August

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

In August, Netflix is getting an interesting mix of new releases, including a new animated movie starring SpongeBob SquarePants’ Sandy Cheeks and a supernatural horror thriller from director Lee Daniels (The Butler, Empire). If you’re in the mood for a laugh, Adam Sandler’s classic 2002 comedy Mr. Deeds is joining the library as well.

Best Netflix movies coming in August 2024

Before Adam Sandler was pumping out movies for Netflix every year, he starred in more than a few cult classic comedies. One of my personal favorites is Mr. Deeds, in which Sandler plays a small-town pizzeria owner who suddenly inherits a billion-dollar media empire. Admittedly, there are some jokes here that don’t exactly hold up in 2024, but Sandler manages to turn in a solid, empathetic performance in an otherwise very silly movie.

Based on the 2010 novel of the same name, Room is a survival drama about a young woman named Joy (Brie Larson) and her son Jack (Jacob Tremblay), who are both being held captive by Jack’s father. If you can stomach the tragic and upsetting story, it’s a rather powerful movie with stunning performances from both Larson and Tremblay.

At long last, Sandy Cheeks will star in a movie of her own. According to the synopsis, Sandy and SpongeBob SquarePants have to go to Texas to save Bikini Bottom after everyone in the town is suddenly scooped out of the ocean. Patrick, Mr. Crabs, Plankton, and more beloved characters star alongside a bunch of real-life humans.

The second movie in Ti West’s X horror trilogy, Pearl is an origin story for the titular villain. Living on a farm in Texas with her immigrant parents, Pearl (Mia Goth) dreams of becoming a film star. But in order to make her dream come true, she’ll have to deal with her strict mother. The 2024 slasher film MaXXXine is a sequel to Pearl and X.

Netflix action-comedy movies aren’t often winners, but they typically have great casts. That’s the case for The Union, which stars Mark Wahlberg as a construction worker who is recruited to join a high-stakes intelligence mission by a former high school sweetheart, played by Halle Berry. At the very least, it should be a fun romp.

If you’re looking for Netflix movies that might actually turn some heads, look no further than The Deliverance. This new supernatural horror film from director Lee Daniels about a single mother battling demons looks absolutely terrifying.