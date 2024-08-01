Biggest Netflix series of all time returns this December for season 2

Following years of anticipation, Netflix announced on Wednesday that the smash hit dystopian sci-fi series Squid Game will return on December 26. In addition to announcing the release date of the second season, Netflix also revealed a third and final season of the South Korean series is in the works, set to debut at some point in 2025.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” wrote Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. “I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season.”

The first season remains Netflix’s biggest original TV season of all time. During its first 91 days on the streaming service, Squid Game season 1 was viewed over 265 million times, with a total of 2,205,200,000 hours viewed. Few series have even come close to those numbers since, and none have managed to top the violent survival thriller.

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again,” Hwang Dong-hyuk continued in his letter to the fans on Wednesday. “Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

It has been nearly three years since the first season arrived to record-breaking success. That is quite a long wait, but now we know that the team was developing not just one but two seasons, with both set to stream on Netflix before the end of next year.