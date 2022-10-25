X-Men fans will love these exciting rumors about mutants in the MCU

Marvel might not have announced its X-Men reboot for the MCU yet, but make no mistake, the mutants are already here. Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) is the first superhero confirmed to be a mutant. Then we have Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) coming to the MCU in Deadpool 3. Before that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought us Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, even if it was a short-lived adventure.

On top of that, we’ve seen plenty of rumors about Marvel’s plans for the mutants. And the latest ones are certainly exciting. That is unless you hate MCU spoilers. If you don’t like leaks, now is the time to turn away.

Marvel’s MCU has been flourishing this year, with Kevin Feige announcing plenty of new Phase 5 and 6 titles. We know we’re in the Multiverse Saga and that Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 will wrap the story up in 2025 and 2026.

But other than Deadpool 3, there aren’t any X-Men projects set for the MCU yet. (We’re not counting the animated show heading to Disney Plus soon.)

Rumors say that Marvel might call the film The Mutants rather than X-Men. But even so, there’s no official title for this MCU adventure or a release window.

Other rumors claimed earlier this year that Marvel couldn’t start its X-Men series until Phase 6 is over. That means we’d get new movies in 2025 or later. The explanation made some sense: Fox’s existing X-Men contracts.

Marvel’s MCU X-Men reboot and casting issues

Marvel reportedly can’t recast roles until those contracts are up, which would be 2025 at the earliest. Or, put differently, Marvel would have to hire the same actors from the Fox universe for those specific stories.

This brings us to a collection of leaks from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddits. The MCU’s X-Men release and cast choices came up from trusted sources who had this to say:

There was that rumor that they were not casting X-Men due to contracts that tie the OG actors into that role, and I will tell you straight from the horse’s mouth that was [false]. Marvel just decided to wait a few years. They’ve got enough on their plate.

If that’s accurate, Marvel might add more and more mutants to the MCU in Phases 5 and 6 before the first X-Men reboot arrives. And, of course, it would be fascinating to see some of the actors who played in the Fox universe of stories reprise their roles. They wouldn’t necessarily play the same variants of the characters since we’re in the Multiverse Saga.

This brings us to a different MCU X-Men rumor that builds on the assumption that Marvel might rehire some of the beloved former mutant actors. A leaker who goes by the name of The Watcher on Twitter says that Marvel has met with Halle Berry.

Hearing they've recently met with Halle Berry — the watcher (@thewatcher_2099) October 22, 2022

The actress played Storm in the Fox movies, a mutant we’ll certainly see in the MCU. And it would be incredible to see Berry return to the role.

That’s all this person had to say, so you shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of Halle Berry returning to the MCU’s X-Men.

But these are interesting X-Men developments nonetheless. Hopefully, it won’t be too long until Marvel talks more about its mutant plans for the MCU.

