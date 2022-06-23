What to watch on Hulu: Everything coming and going in July 2022

As always, Hulu has an interesting mix of original content, licensed shows, and classic movies arriving in the month of July 2022.
The originals we’re looking forward to are Solar Opposites season 3 (from the Rick and Morty team) and The Princess, which stars Joey King from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy. Hulu is also adding the entire series of The Americans to its library, as well as the latest seasons of What We Do in the Shadows and Killing Eve.
Everything coming to Hulu in July 2022
Streaming July 1
- The Princess (2022)
- Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
- Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
- Feud: Complete Season 1
- Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
- Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
- The Challenge: Complete Season 34
- 127 Hours (2010)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Big Trouble In Little China (1986)
- Billboard Dad (1999)
- Black Knight (2001)
- Bogus (1996)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Bride Wars (2009)
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- Closed Circuit (2013)
- Contraband (2012)
- Death Race (2008)
- The Descendants (2011)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- First Knight (1995)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Godsend (2004)
- The Gospel According To André (2017)
- Heist (2001)
- Hysteria (2012)
- Independence Day (1996)
- Insidious (2011)
- John Dies At The End (2012)
- Joy Ride (2001)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
- The Last Circus (2010)
- The Last Days On Mars (2013)
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)
- The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)
- The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)
- The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)
- Little Richard (2000)
- Maid In Manhattan (2002)
- The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- Milk (2008)
- Money Train (1995)
- Nim’s Island (2008)
- Passport To Paris (1999)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Post Grad (2009)
- Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)
- Rachel Getting Married (2008)
- Radio (2003)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- School Daze (1988)
- Sexy Beast (1999)
- The Sitter (2010)
- Sorry To Bother You (2018)
- Step Up (2006)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3d (2010)
- Switching Goals (1999)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Taxi (1998)
- Te Presento A Laura (2010)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The Tourist (2010)
- Urban Legend (1998)
- Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
- The Watch (2012)
- The Wave (2015)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- Working Girl (1988)
Streaming July 2
- Asking For It (2021)
Streaming July 5
- Ginger’s Tale (2020)
Streaming July 6
- Maggie: Complete Season 1
Streaming July 7
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Ultrasound (2021)
Streaming July 8
- Generation Gap: Series Premiere
- Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
- Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
- Minamata (2022)
Streaming July 9
- Gold (2021)
Streaming July 10
- Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
Streaming July 11
- The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
- Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6
- The Final Straw: Series Premiere
- Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
- Curious George (2006)
Streaming July 12
- Missing: Complete Season 1
- The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
- Claim to Fame: Series Premiere
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Streaming July 13
- Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
- The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
- What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
Streaming July 14
- Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series
- Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere
- Room 203 (2022)
Streaming July 15
- Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
- Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
- Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
- Centurion (2010)
- Filth (2013)
- Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)
- I’m Still Here (2010)
- Ragnarok (2013)
- Sex, Guaranteed (2017)
- Venus And Serena (2012)
- Viva (2015)
Streaming July 17
- The Hater (2022)
Streaming July 18
- The Cursed (2021)
Streaming July 19
- Aftershock (2022)
Streaming July 21
- American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
- Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere
- Milkwater (2020)
- You Are Not My Mother (2021)
Streaming July 22
- All My Friends Hate Me (2021)
Streaming July 24
- Topside (2022)
Streaming July 25
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)
Streaming July 26
- Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere
Streaming July 29
- Not Okay (2022)
- The Americans: Complete Series
- Hatching (2022)
Streaming July 31
- A Day To Die (2022)
- Client 9 (2010)
Everything leaving Hulu in July 2022
Leaving July 2
- I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
- Ingrid Goes West (2017)
Leaving July 3
- Leave No Trace (2018)
Leaving July 8
- Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021)
Leaving July 10
- China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
- Horses (2002)
- The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)
Leaving July 12
- My Scientology Movie (2015)
- The Rest Of Us (2019)
Leaving July 13
- My All-American (2015)
Leaving July 14
- Devil’s Knot (2013)
- Dog Eat Dog (2016)
Leaving July 24
- Rattlesnakes (2019)
- Zoo-Head (2019)
Leaving July 25
- 2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)
Leaving July 31
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
- Armored (2009)
- The Big Year (2010)
- Blind Date (1987)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- Bringing Down The House (2003)
- Burn After Reading (2008)
- Center Stage (2000)
- Cyrus (2010)
- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- Easy A (2010)
- Equity (2016)
- Fever Pitch (2005)
- The Fifth Element (1997)
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
- The Flintstones (1994)
- Grandma (2015)
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- Hitch (2005)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Madeline (1998)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
- November Criminals (2017)
- Nowhere To Run (1993)
- Once Upon A Time In America (1984)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- The Program (1993)
- Push (2009)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Rock Of Ages (2012)
- The Runaways (2010)
- Sideways (2004)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)
- The Vow (2012)
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
- Water For Elephants (2010)
- We Own The Night (2007)
- Wolf (1994)
That’s everything coming and going on Hulu in July 2022. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials.