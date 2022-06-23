What to watch on Hulu: Everything coming and going in July 2022

As always, Hulu has an interesting mix of original content, licensed shows, and classic movies arriving in the month of July 2022.

The originals we’re looking forward to are Solar Opposites season 3 (from the Rick and Morty team) and The Princess, which stars Joey King from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy. Hulu is also adding the entire series of The Americans to its library, as well as the latest seasons of What We Do in the Shadows and Killing Eve.

Everything coming to Hulu in July 2022

Streaming July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

Streaming July 2

Asking For It (2021)

Streaming July 5

Ginger’s Tale (2020)

Streaming July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1

Streaming July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

Streaming July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

Streaming July 9

Gold (2021)

Streaming July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

Streaming July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

Streaming July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Streaming July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

Streaming July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Streaming July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

Streaming July 17

The Hater (2022)

Streaming July 18

The Cursed (2021)

Streaming July 19

Aftershock (2022)

Streaming July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

Streaming July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

Streaming July 24

Topside (2022)

Streaming July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

Streaming July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere

Streaming July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

Streaming July 31

A Day To Die (2022)

Client 9 (2010)

Everything leaving Hulu in July 2022

Leaving July 2

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Leaving July 3

Leave No Trace (2018)

Leaving July 8

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021)

Leaving July 10

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)

Leaving July 12

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

Leaving July 13

My All-American (2015)

Leaving July 14

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)

Leaving July 24

Rattlesnakes (2019)

Zoo-Head (2019)

Leaving July 25

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Leaving July 31

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The A-Team (2010)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Armored (2009)

The Big Year (2010)

Blind Date (1987)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Center Stage (2000)

Cyrus (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Flintstones (1994)

Grandma (2015)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hitch (2005)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

November Criminals (2017)

Nowhere To Run (1993)

Once Upon A Time In America (1984)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

The Program (1993)

Push (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock Of Ages (2012)

The Runaways (2010)

Sideways (2004)

Single White Female (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Water For Elephants (2010)

We Own The Night (2007)

Wolf (1994)

That’s everything coming and going on Hulu in July 2022. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials.