What If…? season 3 trailer drops a powerful mutant into the MCU

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 11th, 2024 12:32PM EST
What If...? season 3 premieres on Dec. 22, 2024.
Image: Marvel Animation

One year after the second season of What If…? premiered on Disney+, season 3 is set to bring an end to this multiversal adventure on December 22, 2024. As it did with season 2, Marvel will release new episodes daily, culminating in the eighth and final episode on December 29. That episode will also serve as the What If…? series finale.

What If…? is mostly an anthology series, focusing on new characters and new timelines in each episode, but there is also an overarching plot. The third season appears to be introducing plenty of new variants (and even more Watchers?) but will also need to bring the larger plot to a close while potentially setting up these variants for future adventures in the MCU.

Of course, the part of the trailer that is sure to draw the most attention is the very end. We have started to see mutants in the MCU in recent years, but Storm from the X-Men appears to play a major role in What If…? season 3.

Of course, she’s unlikely to make her way to the primary MCU universe any time soon, but she joins Ms. Marvel, Professor X, and half the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine as mutants to appear in MCU movies and shows prior to the upcoming X-Men reboot.

This will be the final release of 2024 for Marvel Studios ahead of a very busy 2025. Next year, we get Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters, as well as a variety of Disney+ series, such as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man.

This article talks about:

