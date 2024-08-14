We just got great news from Netflix about two of its best new dramas of 2024

Netflix makes some pretty boneheaded decisions from time to time — like platforming a kid who claims to communicate with the dead (can we at least pretend there’s a line somewhere?) and cancelling fan-favorite series like David Fincher’s Mindhunter while inexplicably throwing the equivalent of a small country’s GDP at Zack Snyder. All that said, though, I have to be fair here and praise the streaming giant when it’s warranted, because now and then, it actually does the right thing — as it just did by renewing two of its best releases of 2024.

I’d also like to be able to assert that Netflix’s Season 2 pickups for Supacell and The Gentlemen come as no surprise, but we all know that would be stretching the truth. Yes, both shows dominated Netflix’s US and global charts for weeks post-release, and the British superhero drama Supacell still has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score almost two months after it first hit the streamer. Nevertheless, when it comes to Netflix, you never really know until you know.

About both Supacell and The Gentlemen, what we do know is that both critics and fans, by and large, enjoyed the series. Both shows also didn’t “force” a continuation of their stories and could have ended as satisfying single-season shows or continued on with a natural progression of events. The Gentlemen, which will reportedly start filming its new season in 2025, tidily wrapped up its storyline via a series of double-crosses and surprising twists, but it also left viewers eager to see where Theo James’ aristocrat Eddie Horniman would go from here.

Theo James in “The Gentlemen.” Image source: Netflix

Eddie spent the entirety of the season scheming and doing whatever needed doing to extricate his family and his estate from the cannabis operation headed up by Kaya Scodelario’s heiress Kaya Scodelario (and her imprisoned father). Along the way, though, Eddie came to realize he didn’t just enjoy living like a gangster; he also learned, somewhat to his surprise, that he’s good at it.

As for Supacell, Rapman’s story of five superpowered South Londoners, it ended on a bit of a shocker. “When I come back, they’re all gonna f*****g pay,” Michael promised to his fellow supes. The “they” he was referring to is a shadowy organization that’s been stalking killing supacell holders. “I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3,” Rapman told Netflix’s Tudum site. “I know how Season 2 ends.

“I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.”