Bad news from David Fincher about whether his Netflix series Mindhunter will ever return

Mindhunter is one of the rare Netflix series where critics and viewers are both in near total alignment, with scores on Rotten Tomatoes for the 2-season cult favorite crime series still hovering near 100% on Rotten Tomatoes almost six years after the show’s debut. However, for anyone who’s been holding out hope all this time that this dark gem from executive producer David Fincher would ever come back to the streaming giant for a third season — we’ve got some bad news.

The writing has actually kind of been on the wall for a while now, as Fincher has moved on to other projects, and we’re coming up on four years since the release of Season 2 of Mindhunter (which stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents). In a new interview with a French publication, though, Fincher makes it official: There probably won’t ever be a third season.

The interesting twist, however, is whose fault it is. Fincher, for his part, blames it on Netflix. “I’m very proud of the first two seasons,” Fincher said in the interview with the French weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. “But it is a particularly expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we did not attract a large enough audience to justify such an investment.

“I don’t blame them. They took risks to launch the series, gave me the means to do as I dreamed with Mank, and they allowed me to venture on new paths with The Killer [Fincher’s thriller starring Michael Fassbender as a hitman, coming in November].”

