Everything to know before you dive into You Season 4 on Netflix

Some of Netflix’s biggest releases in recent months have included the streaming giant’s book adaptations — titles like All Quiet on the Western Front, Blonde, and Lockwood & Co. The Penn Badgley-led thriller series You, Season 4 of which hits Netflix on Thursday, is another such example, and an extremely popular one, at that.

In the show, based on Caroline Kepnes’ Joe Goldberg novels, Badgley portrays the charming, obsessive Goldberg — a now-former independent bookstore manager who goes to extreme lengths to remove obstacles in his path and to insert himself into the lives of people he becomes fixated on.

You Season 4 on Netflix

The new 10-episode Season 4 of You will be split into two halves, consisting of five episodes each. Part 1 arrives on February 9, with Part 2 arriving exactly one month later (on March 9). Per Netflix, Season 4 also picks up not long after Goldberg’s life in Madre Linda that we saw in Season 3 goes up in flames.

He’s since followed his new obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris, and the new season of You finds him living in London under a new identity as a literature professor. “Finally, he’s in a position that befits his level of understanding of the books he talks about all the time,” says You executive producer and showrunner Sera Gamble. “He’s genuinely good at it and it’s a pleasure for him to do it.

“I can say this without spoiling too much: Even when his life is completely falling apart, he still does enjoy teaching class.”

You, meanwhile, is a popular enough series for Netflix that it’s managed to survive beyond the Season 2 or 3 mark when Netflix originals typically end. The streamer actually green-lit Season 4 ahead of Season 3’s debut. In You Season 4, Goldberg sets out to live a quiet academic life — but, of course, a murder mystery materializes soon enough. Per Netflix:

“An anonymous foe known only as the Eat the Rich Killer starts targeting the circle of rich Londoners Joe has (reluctantly) befriended, including Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate, Tilly Keeper’s Lady Phoebe, and Lukas Gage’s Adam. Thus, Joe must play detective and stop the murderer — who has also developed a concerning obsession with him.”

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Penn Bedgley as Joe in episode 404 of “You.” Image source: Netflix

What else to watch on Netflix

It likely won’t take fans long at all to burn through the first five episodes of You Season 4 which arrive on Thursday. If that includes you, here are some additional Netflix titles you can check out that the streamer recommends for You fans: