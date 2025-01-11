TV you can’t skip: The week’s biggest and best shows on streaming

Now that a certain blockbuster Netflix Korean drama has returned for its highly anticipated second season, I bet you can’t guess which is the biggest TV show on streaming this week. That’s right, it’s Squid Game — what a surprise! In all seriousness, when Season 2 of Squid Game finally hit Netflix last month it actually broke a record, racking up 68 million views. That’s the biggest viewership a Netflix original has ever received in its debut week.

Furthermore, global fan interest in the life-or-death games is still going strong. The streaming search engine Reelgood is out with its latest data about which shows are crushing it right now, and it should come as no surprise that Squid Game is #1 with a bullet. You can find that latest top 10 chart from Reelgood below, which covers the seven-day period that ended on Jan. 8 and is based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

1. Squid Game (Netflix). Netflix’s blockbuster Korean drama has won millions of fans worldwide for its shocking twists, social commentary, and intense storytelling. In the show, viewers follow players who are struggling financially as they compete in deadly children’s games for a tempting cash prize.

2. Landman (Paramount+). I’ll say this about Taylor Sheridan: The man knows how to create buzzworthy TV. Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast Boomtown, is all about the world of Big Oil — the fortunes it creates, and the hardscrabble lives it requires. Billy Bob Thornton plays a fixer in the oil and gas industry.

3. Missing You (Netflix): The latest Harlan Coben adaptation from Netflix has a juicy premise: More than a decade ago, Detective Kat Donovan’s (Rosalind Eleazar) fiancé abruptly disappeared, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Suddenly, while swiping profiles on a dating app, she sees his face again for the first time. It’s a strange reappearance that, among other things, forces her to uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

4. The Agency (Paramount+ with Showtime). I will keep raving about this show until I’m blue in the face, because top-quality spy thrillers so rarely come along in the streaming world. A remake of the iconic French spy series Le Bureau des Légendes, this atmospheric spy thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a CIA officer in London who comes in from the cold. Basically, a workplace drama … with spooks.

5. Silo (Apple TV+). One of several top-tier sci-fi shows on Apple’s streaming service, Silo is based on the series of acclaimed novels from Hugh Howey that tell a riveting story about the last survivors of humanity, living out their days in an underground silo after an apocalyptic event aboveground.

6. Yellowstone (The Paramount Network). Another Sheridan creation, Yellowstone was one of the biggest TV shows of the last several years. It explored land struggles and high drama on a Montana ranch — and when it was good, it was really good (before going off the rails in its later seasons).

7. The Day of the Jackal (Peacock). This suspenseful political thriller, based on the Frederick Forsyth spy novel of the same name, is the story of a cat-and-mouse chase between an assassin and his target. It was one of the best Peacock original shows of 2024, and you can read our interview with star Eddie Redmayne here.

8. Shogun (FX/Hulu). FX’s Shōgun, which won a record 18 Emmys last year, is an epic tale of survival and power, following an English navigator stranded in feudal Japan who gets thrust into a dangerous web of samurai warfare, political intrigue, and forbidden love.

9. Shrinking (Apple TV+). Shrinking is a heartfelt dramedy about grief that follows a therapist, played by Jason Segel, who deals with the pain of losing his wife by breaking the rules of his profession. Specifically, he offers blunt and unconventional advice to them, basically telling them what he really thinks. The fantastic cast includes an effervescent Jessica Williams and everyone’s favorite handsome curmudgeon Harrison Ford.

10. Severance (Apple TV+). Rounding out our list of the week’s biggest TV shows, this mind-bending thriller is a dystopian workplace drama about a group of office workers who undergo a surgical procedure that separates their work and personal lives. The show is so good, I wish I could have severed myself over the last three years to avoid the frustration of awaiting Season 2.