Here’s why women get drunk faster than men

Women always seem to get drunk faster than men for some reason. But what if that weren’t just a stereotype? What if the difference were real, measurable, and rooted in basic biology?

As it turns out, the idea holds up under scientific scrutiny. Researchers at Yale say there are several physiological reasons why women get drunk faster, and they don’t have much to do with drinking habits or size alone. First, it comes down to water.

Alcohol disperses in water, not fat. According to researchers, women typically have a lower percentage of body water and a higher percentage of fat than men. So when a woman drinks, she has less fluid to dilute the alcohol, leading to a higher blood alcohol concentration (BAC) than a man who drinks the same amount.

The second major factor is metabolism. Women produce significantly less of a key enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase, up to 40% less than men, a new study claims. This enzyme helps break down alcohol in the stomach and liver before it enters the bloodstream. With less of it at work, more alcohol flows directly into circulation.

Put that together, and even if a man and woman are the same age and weight and drink at the same pace, the woman’s BAC will rise more quickly—and stay elevated longer. This biological difference also comes with higher health risks.

Research shows women are more susceptible to liver damage, heart problems, certain cancers (like breast cancer), and cognitive impairment, even at lower levels of alcohol consumption. There’s also increased vulnerability to hormonal imbalances, mental health challenges, and pregnancy-related complications.

That’s why health guidelines recommend lower drinking limits for women: typically one standard drink per day, compared to two for men. Even then, any amount of drinking is unhealthy, research continues to find.

Understanding why women get drunk faster isn’t about limiting anyone’s choices, either. It’s about knowing how the body works and what’s safe. As alcohol use continues to rise among women, especially since the pandemic, experts stress the importance of awareness and tailored treatment approaches.

In the end, the reasons are more chemical than cultural. And recognizing the differences can help everyone make better, safer decisions.