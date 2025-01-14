Two fan-favorite TV shows are kicking off their new seasons in style, both of them debuting with a flawless 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the returning shows is Max’s Harley Quinn, which, in its fifth season, continues to deliver the show’s signature blend of chaotic charm and irreverent humor. There’s also Rogue Heroes on MGM+, a World War II drama back for its sophomore season to tell an all-new high-octane chapter of SAS history that’s filled with gritty action and compelling drama.

Worth pointing out: As more critics’ reviews roll in, both shows’ perfect scores will almost certainly drop a little. Even so, a TV show’s new season arriving to rapturous reviews arguably suggests that fans might want to give it a shot, and we’ve got a closer look at both Harley Quinn and Rogue Heroes below.

Harley Quinn (Max)

Centered around the unpredictable and mischievous DC antihero, the Max animated TV show Harley Quinn blends dark wit and sharp humor for another can’t-miss chapter that the character’s devoted fans are sure to enjoy. Per Max, “The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis — the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet.

“Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

Rogue Heroes (MGM+)

As for this next series — quite often, writers like me who cover streaming TV will declare this or that title to be the best show you’re not watching at the moment. For me, one such show that easily falls in that category is Rogue Heroes, a British TV drama from Peaky Blinders’ creator Steve Knight and which airs on MGM+ in the US.

It will never cease to fascinate me how movies and TV shows are continuing to mine WWII for new and compelling stories to tell. Adapted from Ben Macintyre’s 2016 book of the same name, Rogue Heroes essentially dramatizes the origin of the British Army Special Air Service. The series kicks off in a Cairo hospital in 1941, when a British Army officer decides to set up a special commando unit.

“Facing the threat of disbandment,” reads the synopsis for the new season, “series 2 of Rogue Heroes will see the unit trying to once again prove their significance. However, a surprise ally is found in the uptight and formal brother of David Stirling, William.”