The CIA’s secret technique for making quick decisions under stress

In moments of intense pressure, the mind can feel like it’s spinning. Too many decisions, too little time, and too much to lose. But when your job is navigating life-or-death situations in foreign countries, you need a mental framework that actually works. That’s why CIA operatives use a simple, repeatable focus technique to stay sharp even under stress.

At its core, this technique is about managing three key resources: time, energy, and money. Of those, only time is irreplaceable. You can always earn more cash or recharge with rest, but time is a one-way street. That’s why CIA training emphasizes decision-making strategies that prioritize time above all else.

One of the biggest threats to good decision-making is task saturation, when your to-do list exceeds your brain’s processing capacity. Whether you’re juggling emails, family obligations, or mission-critical tasks, too many demands at once create stress, reduce focus, and trigger negative thinking. This is where the CIA’s focus technique comes into play, as BigThink explained in a recent video.

The technique starts with a simple rule: whatever number of tasks you think you can handle at once, subtract two. If you believe you can manage five things at once, just do three. Think you can juggle three? Stick to one. The goal is to free up bandwidth and improve your ability to actually complete what matters.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

From there, you move into what CIA operatives call operational prioritization. This is where you focus on the next simplest task you can do in the shortest amount of time. It could be as small as taking a deep breath, pouring a coffee, or checking off an easy win. The key is to build momentum and restore your sense of control.

The CIA’s focus technique works because it interrupts the cycle of mental clutter and “head trash,” which refers to those spiraling negative thoughts that emerge when rational thinking collapses. Completing even one small task can clear space for better thinking and reduce emotional overwhelm.

And while you’re hopefully not facing high-stakes encounters with armed targets, you are dealing with life’s modern stressors: surprise meetings, family chaos, late-night texts from your boss. In all of these, the next simplest task is your fastest path to calm and clarity.

Make it a habit. Start small. Because even under pressure, the smartest move is often the simplest one.