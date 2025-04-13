Background music might help people with ADHD focus

New research suggests that playing music in the background could help people with ADHD concentrate, especially when it’s fast-paced and engaging. Rather than being a distraction, background music might serve as a subtle mental anchor, offering benefits that support attention during daily tasks.

The study was led by researchers at Université de Montréal and published in Frontiers in Psychology, analyzed the habits of 434 young adults between 17 and 30. Participants filled out surveys about when and how they listened to music, along with a standard ADHD self-assessment.

The results revealed that those who screened positive for ADHD were significantly more likely to listen to music while studying or exercising. These are tasks that typically require focus and sustained energy. Neurotypical participants, on the other hand, were more likely to listen to music while doing nothing at all.

Background music can help people focus better, new research shows. Image source: Baby2M/Adobe

Importantly, people with ADHD also reported a preference for stimulating music over calming tracks. This preference makes sense, according to lead researcher Kelly-Ann Lachance, who explained that individuals with ADHD often require more mental stimulation to stay on task.

In this context, background music might offer benefits for those participants because of its ability to boost mental alertness and maintain momentum. It really isn’t that surprising, especially since we’ve also seen some researchers using music to treat Alzheimer’s.

The researchers say music might function as a kind of external regulator—keeping emotions and attention steady when internal focus is harder to maintain. That’s especially relevant for people with ADHD, whose attention can drift easily when tasks feel repetitive or mentally quiet.

While music isn’t a replacement for medication or behavioral therapy, the study suggests it could be a valuable supplement. And, not all background music is created equal, the researchers say.

Lyrics, volume, and genre all likely play a role in how helpful—or distracting—the background music might be. Tasks that involve reading or writing, for instance, might benefit more from instrumental tracks or playlists specifically designed for focus.

More research is needed to measure whether these reported habits translate into performance gains in academic or work settings. However, the findings do, at least, highlight that something as accessible as music can be a massive help to certain people when it comes to focusing.