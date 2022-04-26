This scandalous Netflix drama just topped Bridgerton season 2 as the #1 show

For the first time in over a month, the #1 English-language show on Netflix is not the streamer’s hugely popular Regency-era drama, Bridgerton. The streamer has just released its latest weekly breakdown of the top Netflix series on a global basis, and the show that came out on top this week? It’s a scandalous prestige drama from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley.

Anatomy of a Scandal, which debuted on Netflix two weeks ago, is the series dominating Netflix at the moment. Mind you, Bridgerton Season 2 is still garnering a huge amount of viewership on the streamer. In fact, it still managed to amass more hours viewed this week than any of the Top 10 Netflix films globally over the same period.

Anatomy of a Scandal — 75.5 million hours watched

Meanwhile, check out our post from earlier today for a deeper look at Anatomy of a Scandal, which is based on a novel of the same name from Sarah Vaughn.

Here are some of the highlights of the Netflix numbers from this week:

For the 7-day period ending April 24, Anatomy of a Scandal placed on the Top 10 list for the second week.

Bridgerton Season 2 has now spent five weeks in the Netflix global Top 10. And it amassed 46.1 million hours viewed globally this week.

However, Shondaland’s massive streaming hit has finally been bumped down to #2. Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend, is, as noted, this week’s #1 title (thanks to its total of 75.5 million hours viewed for the week).

The Top 10 shows for the same 7-day period for only the US were as follows:

The Top 10 Netflix series

You can check out the full list of this week’s Top 10 list of English-language shows on Netflix below. Again, the data below is measured from Netflix’s global base of subscribers, not just those in the US.

Netflix publishes the numbers each week right here, including how many hours of viewership each title garnered. One thing that jumped out at me from this week’s data is that people spent more time this week bingeing the Netflix series on this latest ranking than they did last week.

Specifically, the streamer reported 286.5 million hours of total view time for this week’s Top 10 English-language shows, compared to 267.5 million last week.

Image source: Netflix

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.