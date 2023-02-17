This official BTS Lego set looks like ‘Dynamite,’ and you can buy it in March

For a music group that announced a collective pause last year — as its individual members begin and cycle through their mandatory military service — it sure feels these days like I’m spending more money than ever on all things BTS, as a result of the superfan in my household (who’s part of the K-pop superstars’ fandom known as “Army”).

In hindsight, I should have seen this coming. The fan service doesn’t stop, manifesting itself in goodies like the new 749-piece official BTS Lego set, which features the 7 members on the set of their music video for the song Dynamite, that’s coming in March. I’ve also found myself shelling out for photo books, a Disney Plus subscription (which is where everyone will be streaming j-hope’s documentary, starting Friday), individual members’ solo albums, and tickets are also going on sale soon for Suga’s solo tour.

The wheels of commerce will apparently remain forever in motion for the Bulletproof Boy Scouts. Like the boys said themselves, life goes on.

‘Light it up like Dynamite’

Don’t get me wrong, though; I’m not complaining. Chalk it up to the things we do for love. When she’s with me, there’s no one else – and she gets heaven to herself … as long as I buy her (checks notes) things like the new BTS Lego set, which commemorates both the Dynamite song (that reached more than 100 million views on YouTube in less than a day) as well as the music video, right down to the video’s familiar donut shop, ice cream truck and record store.

BTS Dynamite Lego set

Each building in this set is also fully detachable, as are the mini figures of the band members themselves: RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set will go on sale sometime in “early March,” according to the company, and retail for $99.99 at LEGO.com/BTS and in LEGO stores. “The BTS fans have already got behind the design, and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible,” said Lego product group head Federico Begher in a news release. “The set highlights creativity, passion, and most importantly, fun! We can’t wait to see the fans building and displaying it.”

Other BTS news

The release of the Lego set, as I alluded to above, comes amid a whirlwind of similar news and new product announcements and releases from the band. Everyone will be making a mad scramble in just a few days for tickets to Suga’s solo tour, for example, while on Friday of this week, Disney Plus is releasing j-hope’s IN THE BOX. It’s a documentary film offering a behind-the-scenes look at Hobi’s preparation for and launch last summer of his solo album, Jack in the Box.

“Over the course of the documentary,” Disney Plus explains about the upcoming special, “viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front-row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.”

j-hope’s Disney Plus special also comes ahead of a second documentary related to the band, which the streamer has yet to set a date for — BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (it’s releasing sometime this year, though). In terms of what else has been happening lately with the band, meanwhile, new solo material is also coming soon from group members Suga and Jimin, among other highlights to look forward to.

As they said, the past was honestly the best — but the best is also what comes next.