BTS member Jungkook just did Netflix a favor and gave a boost to the new series Physical: 100

Given that the K-pop group BTS is pretty much the biggest music act on the planet right now, you can probably imagine how whenever the group’s individual members talk favorably about a product … boom! Its sales immediately go through the roof. BTS member Jungkook, in particular, has been given the affectionate nickname of “Sold Out King” for his Midas-like ability to talk about anything and generate massive buzz around it. That’s exactly what he just did on a live stream Friday morning in the US, during which he ate fried chicken as he watched Netflix’s new Korean reality series Physical: 100.

We’re not exaggerating here, by the way. As a matter of fact, Jungkook doesn’t even have to talk, per se, about the things that make him the “Sold Out King.” Also during his live stream, for example, members of BTS’ “Army” — the name for the group’s passionate fandom — spotted a particular candle that Jungkook uses which was visible during the live stream and … you guessed it, it’s already sold out.

Physical: 100 on Netflix

Now, mind you, Physical: 100 didn’t really need a boost. As of this writing, the show is #7 in the world on Netflix’s Top 10 chart of the most-watched non-English series on the streaming giant.

That’s according to Netflix’s latest weekly data, which covers the 7-day period that ended on January 29 — and which shows that Physical: 100 racked up 22.5 million views over the period.

As for Jungkook, though, it’s no surprise this is the Netflix series he’s checking out at the moment. From my outsider perspective, he’s the member of the group who seems the most into physical fitness and working out, and that’s exactly what’s going on with this Netflix show. From the streamer’s official logline for it: “One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series.”

Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Of course, JK loves it!

Jungkook — whose Instagram live stream yesterday was reportedly one of the most-watched of all time on the platform — is actually the member of the group who I think will most readily acclimate himself to military life (the group is on a pause right now, as its individual members begin their mandatory military service).

Given that he’s a boxer, Jungkook working out with a punching bag was a regular site on BTS’ shows like Bon Voyage. And speaking of Bon Voyage, I don’t think I’ll be able to ever forget the sight of Jungkook, during one episode, not only being the member least afraid to try bungee-jumping while the boys were traveling in New Zealand. BTS’ “Golden Maknae” decided to do so upside-down, laughing his head off pretty much the whole time.