Two Disney Plus music documentaries to put on your watchlist if you’re a BTS or U2 fan

BTS fans hungry for new content from the biggest music act on the planet will get their wish granted this year thanks in part to Disney Plus, which is releasing two documentary projects related to the group — the first of which, j-hope IN THE BOX, is just days away.

Debuting on February 17, this film will offer a behind-the-scenes look at group member j-hope’s preparation for and launch last summer of his solo album Jack in the Box. Hobi was first out of the gate with a solo effort following BTS putting a pause on its collective activities last year, and he also gave a historic performance at Lollapalooza last year in support of his solo album — becoming, in fact, the first South Korean artist to make a main stage headline appearance at a major US music festival.

Coming Feb. 17: j-hope IN THE BOX

“Over the course of the documentary,” Disney Plus explains about the upcoming special, “viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front-row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.”

j-hope’s Disney Plus special comes ahead of a second documentary related to the band, which the streamer has yet to set a date for this year — BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. In terms of what else has been happening lately with the band, outside of new content like j-hope IN THE BOX, there’s also a concert film of BTS’ Yet to Come performance from Busan last year that’s showing in theaters next week. And new solo material is also coming soon from group member Suga, among other highlights to look forward to.

As they said, the past was honestly the best — but the best is also what comes next.

Coming March 17: Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman

Exactly one month after j-hope IN THE BOX arrives on Disney Plus, U2 fans are getting their own documentary treat from the streaming service in the form of a Dave Letterman-led docu-special that’s all about the legendary rock group from Ireland.

From Disney Plus: