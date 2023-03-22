Disney+ doesn’t get enough credit for its strong library of top-tier music documentaries

At some point later this year, Disney+ will debut yet another piece of content related to the massively popular K-pop group BTS — specifically, a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will tell the story of what’s arguably now the biggest pop group on the planet as it heads into its “second act.”

The individual members are, for the foreseeable future, focused on solo projects as they each begin to cycle through their mandatory Korean military service, with a tentative plan to mount the comeback of all comebacks sometime in 2025. Until then, fans have new music like Set Me Free Pt. 2 from BTS’ Jimin to enjoy — as well as several Disney+ documentaries and related titles to stream.

Music documentaries galore on Disney+

Disney’s platform, for example, is also home to a concert film that captures the boys’ SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles in 2021; plus BTS member j-hope’s In the Box documentary, tracking the making of his solo album; in addition to the forthcoming “Beyond the Star” documentary mentioned above (for which the group’s management company has not disclosed a release date yet).

Of course, there’s a lot more music-related content to enjoy on Disney+ besides the streamer’s titles that are focused on BTS. In fact, I think this is a strength that it doesn’t get enough credit for (which, admittedly, is understandable, given the content from iconic brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar that are available through Disney+).

For more examples of the kinds of documentaries on offer for music fans, there’s also:

The Peter Jackson-directed series Get Back, which is a must-watch for Beatles fans, documents the making of the group’s album Let it Be and includes the entirety of the Fab Four’s legendary rooftop concert that took place in January 1969.

Taylor Swift fans, meanwhile, can enjoy Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. This is a 2020 documentary that unfolds in the Hudson Valley, New York-area studio, where Swift performs and talks about every track on her eighth studio album, Folklore.

U2 fans, meanwhile, also have a Disney+ title that’s geared toward them. About Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, Disney+ explains: “U2’s Bono and the Edge make a timely return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The film features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits.”

Other artist documentaries: Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran + more

And that’s not all — indeed, those titles only scratch the surface of what’s available. Other Disney+ music documentaries included with a subscription to the platform include:

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

In this documentary film, the young singer-songwriter takes a road trip from Salt Lake City (where she began writing her debut album SOUR) to Los Angeles. Along the way, she shares memories of writing and creating her record-breaking album, in addition to sharing “her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.”

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All

Coming to Disney+ on May 3 is a docuseries about the life and career of singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who said in a statement about the project: “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”