This Multiverse of Madness plot leak offers exciting Doctor Strange details

We’re four months away from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere, which will probably be the most significant MCU movie of 2022. It might be even bigger in scope than Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it’ll focus on the multiverse even more than the standalone Spider-Man movie. That’s quite understandable, considering that the MCU Phase 4’s central theme is the multiverse, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is one of the Avengers that is best equipped to handle this threat. With four months to go, there’s no shortage of Multiverse of Madness plot leaks, and we’ve already seen plenty. But there’s a new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that gives us a few exciting details about Doctor Strange. Before we check it out, I’ll remind you that massive spoilers might follow below.

The problem with Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks

The first year of MCU Phase 4 stories has been amazing. We had four movies in theaters and five TV shows on Disney Plus. That’s a richer storytelling experience than ever before, and that’s only possible because Disney integrated the MCU into its streaming service. But it’s also been the worst year in terms of leaks for Marvel, especially when it comes to movies.

We saw many plot leaks online, especially before Eternals and No Way Home. And they turned out to be very accurate. This brings us to the Multiverse of Madness plot leaks “problem.” It’s not actually an issue for Marvel, which is looking to conceal MCU secrets. It’s a problem for Marvel fans who love leaks.

As you might already know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went through a massive reshoot in the final months of 2021. So the plot leaks that preceded the reshoots will not match perfectly the ones that came after Marvel ended the reshoots. Rumors say Marvel used the reshoots to correct the problems with the script and add a lot more cameos.

That’s something you need to be aware of before going into the new Multiverse of Madness plot leak. It might contain some details that did not appear in previous leaks.

The new Multiverse of Madness plot leak

Then again, the whole leak might be fan fiction. There’s no way to tell with these leaks until we get more proof from trailers or other marketing materials. But the leak feels familiar because it already incorporates the general plot elements we’ve heard of before. That said, it also includes an exciting development for the primary Strange version that will appear in the MCU. Also, it offers a possible explanation for bringing the X-Men into the MCU. That’s the kind of multiverse side effect we’ve come to expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The new plot leak originates from 4chan, and you’ll find it in full on Reddit. It offers the same general story as other Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be one of the film’s main villains, scouring the multiverse to find her kids. She’ll battle Strange and other heroes before redeeming herself at the end.

But this Multiverse of Madness plot leak offers a few fascinating details. Even if it’s just fiction based on the previous Doctor Strange 2 leaks and the trailer, it’s still something that reads well.

The big Endgame detail

The MCU’s Doctor Strange will tell Wong (Benedict Wong) that Thanos (Josh Brolin) was supposed to win Endgame. But Strange forced fate so that events would allow Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to sacrifice himself. Furthermore, Strange messing with reality in No Way Home didn’t help. All of this is causing the reality to break down.

That’s why Strange will seek Wanda and ask for her help. They both need each other, the Multiverse of Madness plot leak says. Strange wants to save reality, and Wanda wants her children. But before the movie starts, we might witness the most brutal deaths in the MCU so far:

Movie will start with a different Doctor Strange and Wong in an alternate universe that's seemingly very identical to the MCU, we are meant to think these are our Strange and Wong. These alternate Strange and Wong are then unexpectedly killed by an unseen force rather violently. These are supposedly the most violent deaths in MCU history, pushing the PG-13 rating. We get to see the perspective of the unseen force as it stalks these alternate Strange and Wong variants which I think is a homage to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead.

The other Avengers variants

The main MCU characters will get to interact with versions of themselves. We’ll see one Wanda who is younger and has kids, the twins from WandaVision. Her brother is Quicksilver (Evan Peters) from the Fox X-Men movies.

Strange will meet an evil version of Strange that will be similar to the Strange Supreme character from What If…?. This evil Strange comes from a reality almost identical to the MCU. But in this one, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) died in a car accident after marrying another man.

Then there’s Defender Strange, who will form the Defenders in a reality where Thanos won for real. Half of the Avengers died, as seen in Infinity War. Strange then created a different group to protect that reality. And he grew a ponytail.

Interestingly, the Multiverse of Madness plot leak says that the movie will also show us the aftermath of the timelines where Thanos has won, which will be terrifying scenes.

Evil Strange isn’t the main villain, and he’ll team up with MCU Strange and Defender Strange to fight against Wanda.

The X-Men Universe

Wanda will find and kidnap the children of the Wanda from Fox’s X-Men universe. This timeline will start breaking down as well. That’s where some of the Fox X-Men will show up.

The Multiverse of Madness plot leak says that Evil Strange will turn against MCU Strange and Defender Strange at some point in the movie. Evil Strange will end up killing himself out of guilt.

Apparently, there’s no way to save both the MCU universe and the Evil Strange timeline. It’s unclear whether the Fox universe and the Evil Strange universe are the same.

Finally, the leak says that the movie ends with Wanda sacrificing herself to merge the MCU and the Fox X-Men universe. Thus, the MCU will be retconned, so the mutants were there from the start.

Is this Multiverse of Madness plot leak real?

Like I said before, anyone with enough knowledge of the MCU and the other Multiverse of Madness plot leaks could have easily fabricated this storyline. It’s got plenty of elements featured in other leaks, as well as details that we think we saw in the trailer.

At the same time, it lacks the kind of juice bits that we really want from any Multiverse of Madness plot leak: the cameos. We want to know what Avengers and X-Men appear in this one and what they do.

But it could also be the real thing. We’ll just have to wait for more leaks to arrive and see if they will corroborate any of this — read it in full below.