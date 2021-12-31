Insider teases a big Doctor Strange 2 plot twist with the X-Men

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is history, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel movie that everyone’s talking about. It’s also the next MCU Phase 4 film to hit theaters after No Way Home and an even bigger multiverse story. It’s the multiverse that turned No Way Home into a must-see Spider-Man story. People were so intrigued by all those multiverse leaks that preceded the premiere. Doctor Strange 2 is also seeing an increasing number of leaks related to the multiverse, including a big X-Men plot twist that could answer one of our biggest questions.

Before we explain, we’ll warn you that huge spoilers might follow below.

The new Doctor Strange 2 plot twist leak

A mysterious leaker who goes by the name MyTimeToShine posted several MCU leaks on Reddit that turned out to be accurate. She has since moved to Twitter, where she’s been discussing MCU projects for a few months.

A few days ago, MyTimeToShine teased that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) ends up winning in Doctor Strange 2. The declaration was made in response to someone commenting about Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Well if you wanna know SPOILERS AHEAD



Wanda ends up winning https://t.co/iHaWFyErwd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 26, 2021

She explained in a different comment that Wanda does something huge at the end of Doctor Strange 2. MyTimeToShine said she doesn’t know exactly what that “something” is, but it might involve the mutants from X-Men.

She does something at the end. I'm not sure what it is but probably that https://t.co/mqPBveSbCR — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 26, 2021

The X-Men in Multiverse of Madness

If you haven’t followed any of the big Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, then Wanda “winning” might not make much sense to you. In fact, it might sound confusing even if you read some of the Multiverse of Madness spoilers out there.

That’s because some plot leaks dropped in early fall before Marvel announced the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release delays. MyTimeToShine detailed the film’s broad plot points at the time.

Rumors then emerged that Marvel planned extensive reshoots to fix up the story and add a lot more cameos. Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks that appeared after the reshoots offered the same general storyline. But there were some big changes.

However, all these Doctor Strange 2plot leaks mentioned key X-Men cameos. Like No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness will let Marvel connect the MCU to Marvel stories from other studios. Fox’s X-Men are expected to be part of the story in some capacity.

But what’s important to remember here is that Fox’s X-Men are probably not coming to the MCU’s main timeline via Doctor Strange 2. After all, the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man variants do not stay in the primary universe. They go back to their home universes at the end of No Way Home.

The Doctor Strange 2 story will be even crazier than No Way Home, and the action will take place across various timelines. Therefore, the X-Men cameos might not even jump to the MCU timeline. The only exception is Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), of course. That’s the mutant who might get stuck in the MCU, assuming we really do see him in Doctor Strange 2.

What does Wanda winning means?

So how does Wanda “winning” help out the X-Men? Well, all the Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks out there say that Wanda will be the film’s big villain.

She’ll probably redeem herself by the end of the movie. And leaks did say that Marvel wanted to tone down Wanda’s dark turn with the help of the reshoots.

Shuma Gorath will reportedly be manipulating Wanda, according to the newest leak. The demon will get to her via the Darkhold. He’ll take advantage of her love for the children she never had — Billy and Tommy from WandaVision. In the post-credits scene of the TV show, Wanda hears her kids again.

The Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks say that Wanda will chase America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) across the universe to save her children. Billy and Tommy will not need saving, however. That’s because they’re already with a Wanda variant in a different timeline.

But one of these recent leaks says that by the end of Doctor Strange 2, Billy and Tommy will appear in the MCU’s main timeline. So Wanda winning might mean that she’ll bring her kids to the MCU. Since they have powers of their own, it’ll be interesting to see if they’re considered X-Men. After all, their mother is a mutant in the comics, but not in the MCU.

Doctor Strange 2 might bring the X-Men to the MCU

One of the biggest MCU questions that fans have concerns the X-Men. Marvel could not use the mutants while Fox held the rights. So it didn’t plant the seeds for mutant adventures in previous X-Men stories. Therefore, Marvel will need to find an explanation that makes sense if it wants to bring the X-Men to the MCU.

Doctor Strange 2 is the kind of avenue that can help Marvel explain the emergence of mutants in this reality.

We’re only speculating here, as the leaker did not explain what Wanda winning means. But since she’s a villain for most of the film, we must assume her winning is something we’d all approve of. Also, bringing her kids to the MCU would be the opposite of her iconic “No More Mutants” line from the comics. After all, the MCU doesn’t follow the exact storylines in the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. We’ll probably learn more secrets about Wanda and the X-Men long before then.