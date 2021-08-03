This massive ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ plot leak seems like the real deal

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, but Marvel and Sony have not released any footage from it yet. We explained recently why it was a great idea to wait for Loki to finish before releasing a Spider-Man 3 trailer. That’s because the TV show introduces the MCU’s multiverse, giving us various rules for time travel and multiple realities. No Way Home happens to be a multiverse film. That’s the Spider-Man 3 spoiler everyone probably knows by now. While we wait for the first trailer, we keep seeing No Way Home plot leaks out there. We can’t tell whether or not any of them is genuine, but the latest one definitely seems real. Mind you, some massive Spider-Man 3 spoilers follow below. If this plot leak is accurate, it’ll ruin everything for you because it gives us a highly detailed rundown of events.

The No Way Home spoilers everybody knows

Before we dive into this monstrous No Way Home plot leak, I’ll remind you of the “safe” spoilers we all know. Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse film. All the villains from Sony’s Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (TASM) will return. Better yet, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will play the Spider-Man versions from those films.

To make things easy to understand, we’ll refer to each Spider-Man version by the actor’s name when needed, just like the leaker did. So we have three Spider-Man variants in the plot: Tobey, Andrew, and Tom.

The leaker who posted the plot on 4chan (via Reddit) at some point in the past few weeks had this to say about their access to Marvel and Sony No Way Home secrets:

I’m not gonna tell you guys who I am or what kind of job I do at Marvel Studios, but I’m bringing this out because I’m frustrated. While I have not seen the movie, I have read the script and goes like this. (Also, the trailer won’t show Tobey and Andrew, and it’s full of fake scenes designed to throw you off.)

This is your final warning. The actual No Way Home plot leak begins below.

Act 1 plot leak: The main villain and the first Spider-Man variant

From the start of the film, we’ll see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, wearing the 2002 Spider-Man armor but without the helmet. The action then pivots to Spider-Man, whose identity was just exposed. No Way Home will pick up right after Far From Home, with Spider-Man having to deal with the fact that people know who Spider-Man is in this timeline.

It’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) who will hook Spider-Man up with a lawyer, who turns out to be Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch. We’ll see Daredevil telling Spider-Man that he knows he’s innocent. And he knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. But the prosecution will use doctored footage to prove that Spider-Man did kill Mysterio in the previous films.

Speaking of doctors, Peter ends up in prison after his initial legal battle, and that’s when a portal opens up with a paper reading: “177A Bleecker St. Hurry.” Now, we know from leaked set photos that Spider-Man will meet Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the Sanctum. This No Way Home plot leak preceded the set photo reveal by a few weeks too.

Peter takes MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) to the Sanctum, and that’s where the official No Way Home stills that Sony released so far reportedly come from. You can see all the official Spider-Man 3 images in this post.

Strange things are afoot in No Way Home

Strange tells them that the flow of time is disturbed and that realities are bleeding into each other. The wizard has an orb that supposedly allows him to manage realities. Apparently, two timelines are merging into a single one. Strange has to use pure magic, as the Infinity Stones are gone. And he can’t leave the Sanctum. But villains from other realities that are almost like the primary MCU timeline have arrived, and they’re all connected to Spider-Man.

Strange reveals that the villains were taken from the Raimi and TASM timelines. The villains were removed from those universes right before their deaths. They’re all working for someone, although Strange doesn’t mention the Green Goblin at this point.

That’s when Strange gives Peter a special suit. He combines the Iron Spider with magic, and that’s apparently what the Integrated suit is all about. Spider-Man will have to capture the invading villains. That’s why he needs special powers.

Spider-Man captures five of the Sinister Six. But they injure him, and only three of them end up in the Sanctum. That’s where Peter learns about Sandman’s history from TASM. He tells the villain that in this reality his daughter got to live while Sandman died during a bank heist.

Ultimately the villains escape, with Spider-Man rushing after them. That’s when we learn that Norman Osborn is leading the Sinister Six. He arrived in the MCU reality in the past. He then disposed of this reality’s real Norman Osborn and kept Oscorp under the radar to avoid the same fate from the Raimi verse.

Just as Norman prepares to kill Tom, we get Andrew wearing the Spider-Man suit from TASM2, saving Tom.

Act 2 plot leak: The evil plan and the second Spider-Man variant

The Sinister Six never use this group name in the film. But they do have a base of operations, and they do have a sinister plan. All of them, except for Sandman, plan on killing the MCU’s Spider-Man and conquer this world. According to the plot leak, they want to attack the Sanctum, kill Strange, Tom and Andrew, steal the orb, and then bring over more versions of themselves into the MCU.

Act 2 will show us Tom and Andrew interacting. They’ll talk about the similarities and differences between their two worlds. Strange will explain that he used a “forgotten spell” to pull a particular person from a different timeline — Andrew. The spell allows him to pick his targets, whereas the current multiverse problem moves people over randomly.

Strange can’t give Andrew more of his magic, so the two Spider-Man build new suits for themselves. Tom gets the black and gold suit, while Andrew receives a high-tech ” black and gold classic Iron Spider suit.” It’s just Tom who will continue to use magic, however.

The third Spider-Man appears

It’s in No Way Home act 2 that we get to meet Tobey. We find him in his timeline, where he continues to save people as Spider-Man. This is where Kirsten Dunst’s MJ cameo appears, and we learn the two of them have a daughter named May Parker. Tobey wants to retire as Spider-Man, as other heroes have started appearing in this universe. It’s unclear who they are, however.

Act 3 plot leak: Final battle, tragic death, and resurrection

Norman Osborn and the Sinister Six attack the Sanctum with Tom, Andrew and Strange playing defense. The fight is “a pretty big one,” with the two Spider-Man capturing four of the six villains — Lizard, Scorpion, Vulture, and Doc Ock. Norman stabs Tom through the shoulder, and that’s when Sandman saves this Spider-Man version.

Osborn kills Sandman, as we learn that he has a contingency plan in place to neutralize the villains who would not remain loyal to him. Norman also has a new glider from the MCU’s Norman variant, which he uses to defeat Tom and Andrew.

The heartbreaking death in No Way Home

Other No Way Home plot leaks warned us the film would feature a heartbreaking death. According to this leak, it’ll be MJ:

With the two Spider-Men down for the count, MJ strikes Norman in the head with a steel pipe, but it didn’t hurt him. Norman slowly turns his attention to MJ. Tom screams at MJ to run, but Norman grabs her by the neck and tosses her across the room, slamming into a wall rather brutally. Tom screams, but is knocked down by Norman with one punch.

MJ will have a death similar to Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in TASM2:

Tom craddles MJ who starts bleeding from the noise, mirroring the moment Andrew lost Gwen in TASM2. Andrew takes off his mask in shock. MJ dies. Ned and May console Tom, but Strange tells him that they’ve escaped with the orb, but he has brought one last back up, even though it isn’t much.

The final fight

The Sinister Six might have stolen the orb from Strange, but not before the wizard cast a spell on it, making it glow red briefly.

That’s where Strange drops a portal in Raimi’s universe to grab Tobey for the final fight. We’re looking at three Spider-Man versions against the Sinister Six.

Tobey and Andrew try to hold back the Sinister Six while Tom goes after the orb. The device is overcharged with energy, as Norman has been using it without access to magic. Norman is trying to pull villains from other realities. If the orb is destroyed, then Strange will have no way of fixing the multiverse:

Portals start appearing from the sky, buildings, cars (and even people) start falling from them. Tom successfully sends all the villains and the two other Spider-Men back to their respective timelines. Norman is put back in the last second before he’s impaled by his glider. Luckily, the orb didn’t break, but it’s heavily cracked.

That’s when Peter has the bright idea to use the orb to bring MJ back to life and get his secret identity back. Strange warns against that, but Peter does it anyway:

The orb breaks, and then Tom looks around as something happens, similar to when Thanos snapped his fingers. Strange asks what he has done as the screen fades to white.

The Spider-Man future after No Way Home?

Peter’s orb magic worked. People no longer know who he is, and MJ is alive. But MJ has no recollection of who Peter is, of their love story. Here’s how No Way Home ends, according to the plot leak:

We cut to Tom waking up in his bed. He greets Aunt May good morning and heads for school. At school, he meets Ned. They see MJ walk past the hallway, but she doesn’t recognize them, she also seems to be more popular than she was before. Tom recognizes her and becomes sad seeing her, but Ned doesn’t, he just says that she’s out of their league. We see a somber montage of a depressed Tom going about his day in high school. There’s also a class about alternate dimensions. Tom walks out of a classroom after class and bumps into a blond girl, they say sorry to each other and make eye contact, but we don’t see who this girl’s face. Cut to black while we hear Tom ask what the girl’s name is. Movie ends.

The Spider-Man 3 post-credits scene

You can’t have a No Way Home plot leak without the post-credits in it, and the leaker provides one. Unsurprisingly, it ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, if the information is accurate:

Strange gathers the remains of the broken orb and attempts to fix it, but is unsuccessful. He then senses something, hearing the faint sounds of children. Camera pans to his shoulder, revealing Wanda [Elizabeth Olsen] standing behind him with red glowing eyes.

As before with Marvel leaks, we can’t guarantee anything at this point. But if you love Spider-Man 3 spoilers, then you might want to read it in full at this link.

