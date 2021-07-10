Marvel almost kept this ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler a secret

The biggest Spider-Man: No Way Home secret is already out. Whether you love or hate Marvel stories, you’ve probably witnessed all the chatter about Spider-Man 3. We know the film will be a multiverse story that will pit several of the previous villains against three Spider-Man variants. These are the Spider-Man versions Sony used in every Spider-Man reboot in the past twenty years, including the most important of them. Tom Holland is the star of No Way Home and the only Spider-Man version tied to Marvel’s big cinematic universe. While Marvel and Sony might soon embrace this open secret, there’s still a big No Way Home spoiler they’re trying to keep under wraps. A few new leaks tell us how Marvel will try to keep the most heartbreaking scene from Spider-Man 3 secret. Mind you, massive spoilers might follow below.

We saw plenty of alleged No Way Home plot spoilers in the past few months. All of them offered a similar story, but there’s no way to verify any of these leaks. Only time will tell whether any of those sources had access to accurate information or not.

Many of these plot leaks claimed that there’s a highly emotional scene in the film’s third act. Someone close to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will reportedly die in the movie. The person is so close to Peter Parker that rage will overwhelm Spider-Man. He’ll want to kill the film’s villain. It’s one of the other Spider-Men that prevents Holland’s Parker from going down that route.

We saw plenty of speculation online about the mysterious No Way Home death so far. It could be any of the recurring characters from the previous MCU Spider-Man movies. Or it could be one of the other Spider-Man versions that appear in the film.

The big No Way Home plot spoiler

A Redditor posted accurate Loki episode 5 information online before that episode premiered earlier this week. The same person made several claims about No Way Home and other MCU films in other posts. Given that the person’s Loki leaks turned out to be accurate, their Spider-Man 3 information might be genuine.

The leaker claimed that Marvel and Sony would embrace the big No Way Home spoiler that everyone knows soon. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reportedly appear in the film’s second trailer at some point in the future.

The leaker also said that Marvel and Sony have shot “multiple endings, so no one knows for sure who dies.” That’s one way to ensure that people who have access to the No Way Home can’t spoil everything. They did not reveal who might die in Spider-Man 3. Earlier this week, a different plot leak from 4chan (also via Reddit) said that it’s Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) that will die. This unproven leak offers one possible example for this rumored heartbreaking death in No Way Home that Marvel might have shot.

This is just speculation, however. Again, Marvel leaks can’t be verified at this time. Even the accurate Loki leaker might not have accurate information on hand. We’ll only find out who dies at the end of No Way Home in mid-December when Spider-Man 3 premieres.

