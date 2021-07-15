‘Loki’ finale explains why Sony can’t release a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Marvel shocked fans with the Loki finale earlier this week, and we’re still trying to make sense of what just happened. It’s a good kind of shock, as Loki delivered a great story. We got to re-experience the journey from bad-Loki to good-Loki all while learning the secrets of the multiverse. That might be the biggest thing coming out of Loki, and episode 6 gave us the final missing pieces of the puzzle. As we expected, Loki sets the stage for the multiverse movies to follow, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And Wednesday’s mind-blowing episode helped explain why there’s no trailer for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 3 film.

Mind you, some spoilers from the Loki finale are coming below.

The Spider-Man 3 secret everyone knows

We’re about five months away from the No Way Home premiere, yet we have no first trailer. Even so, the film’s most important secret is hardly a mystery anymore.

Everyone and their MCU-loving grandmother knows that No Way Home will be a multiverse film. Various villains from Sony’s previous Spider-Man franchises will make the jump to the primary MCU reality. And the previous Spider-Men will join Tom Holland in No Way Home. The multiverse makes sense now that we saw Loki.

Sony and Marvel have not shown any footage from the upcoming film. They took their time with the title reveal, and that was the last thing we heard. We saw rumors about Spider-Man 3’s trailer left and right, but the first teasers never dropped.

Many speculated that Sony and Marvel were looking to keep up the illusion that people don’t know about the biggest No Way Home spoiler. But then a source who proved to have access to Marvel secrets claimed that the second No Way Home trailer will feature all three Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

’Loki’ might be the real reason why there’s no trailer

It would be logical to speculate that Marvel was waiting for its big Black Widow premiere to release the No Way Home trailer. But that hasn’t happened either, which was puzzling. Marvel has four MCU films in theaters this year, and Spider-Man 3 is the only one without a trailer.

But now that we saw the entire Loki show, it’s all coming together. The No Way Home trailer will make even more sense now that we know what happened with the TVA and Kang. Come to think of it, those who haven’t seen Loki will be so confused by the multiverse concepts that No Way Home trailers might touch on.

It’s the No Way Home multiverse, silly!

The Loki finale gave us the final details about how the multiverse works. We learned that the MCU timeline we watched before Loki is just one reality. The one that Kang and the TVA call the Sacred Timeline. Kang desperately tried to prevent the timeline from spawning other concurrent realities, which would lead to an inevitable multiversal war.

It all happened before, and the world is doomed to experience it again after the Loki finale. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed this first version of Kang, removing his protections over the Sacred Timeline. It’s the events in the finale that set up the upcoming Phase 4 films, especially the ones that deal with the multiverse.

Of note, one of the most touching scenes in Avengers: Endgame might be possible because of what Sylvie did in episode 6.

When will the first Spider-Man 3 trailer drop?

With all this multiverse knowledge, it’ll be a lot easier to understand whatever Sony and Marvel show us in the first Spider-Man 3 trailer. We’ll know why the multiverse is at war with itself and why we have more than one reality in the MCU.

After Loki, it’s easy to understand how old Spider-Man villains will invade the primary MCU reality. And why Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be involved in any kind of action that protects the douchebags’ reality. And why Strange would resort to bringing in other Spider-Man versions to help out Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Fans who haven’t seen Loki yet, or don’t plan on watching it before the Spider-Man 3 premiere, will probably have to wait for the film’s first act to understand what the multiverse is.

That said, there’s no telling when the first No Way Home trailer will drop. Now that Black Widow is out and Loki is done, we’re back to waiting for new attractions. What If…? launches on August 11th, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out on September 3rd.

