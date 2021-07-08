Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ hits Disney+ next month – here’s the first trailer

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for its fourth Disney+ show, What If…?, on Thursday. What If…? is the first animated series from the studio, and it’s also sure to be the strangest to date. While Loki shows us what would happen if the sneaky villain had escaped after the Battle of New York, What If…? goes much further. What if Peggy Carter was Captain America? What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark’s life? And what if all of the heroes turned into zombies?

Marvel will answer all of those questions and more when What If…? debuts on August 11th.

The new series is directed by Bryan Andrews (Men in Black: The Series), and A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) serves as the head writer. Some of the MCU characters featured in the series include Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and Drax. That said, you may not recognize them at first, because this show will completely rewrite their stories.

Marvel’s What If…? will also introduce Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as The Watcher. He will narrate the multiversal stories throughout the ten-episode series. There will also be plenty of returning voice talent from the MCU, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and even Chadwick Boseman.

You can watch the first official trailer for Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…? below:

