Things get personal for Jigsaw in the official trailer for Saw X

Over the weekend, Lionsgate released the official trailer for Saw X (yes, ten). The film, which is part of a franchise that has reached double-digit installments, will premiere in theaters on September 29th. It once again stars Tobin Bell as the infamous Jigsaw who, once again, wants to play a game — but this group of participants isn’t so innocent.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You can check out the official trailer for Saw X below:

What is Saw X about?

Saw X takes place between the first two films. After being tricked into having a life-saving operation, Jigsaw turns the screws — literally — on the people who defrauded him.

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

In addition to Bell reprising his role as Jigsaw, Saw X will star Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca. It is written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg and directed by Kevin Greutert.

I honestly can’t believe that this franchise is still going. There are only so many times you can watch people be tortured while weaving in some semblance of mystery to the story…right? That might be the case. While the first Saw made over $100 million at the box office on a budget of $1 million, the ninth Saw film, Spiral, made just $40 million on a budget of $20 million. We’ll have to see how Saw X makes out.

Saw X will premiere worldwide in theaters on September 29th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.