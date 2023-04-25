Click to Skip Ad
The Witcher Season 3 first teaser is here, and fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Henry Cavill

Andy Meek
Published Apr 25th, 2023 11:54AM EDT
The Witcher on Netflix
The first official teaser for The Witcher Season 3 that Netflix unveiled on Tuesday previewed a two-part season that will be split over June and July — with five episodes in Volume 1 and three set for Volume 2.

But the new footage also marks the beginning of the end for Henry Cavill’s time as the show’s white-haired monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, a controversial casting departure that will see him replaced in Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth. The sense among fans is that Cavill is leaving over dissatisfaction with the creative direction of the franchise, the audience score for which plummeted from a 90% to a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes from Season 1 to Season 2.

The Cavill-less Witcher prequel that debuted in December, The Witcher: Blood Origin, fared significantly worse, managing just a 13% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the official summary of Season 3 from the streaming giant.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Volume 1 of Season 3 is coming on June 29, while Volume 2 arrives on July 27.

In response to an article in which the show’s VFX producers clarify that the new season “will not follow the books closely,” social media predictably exploded. “Man, I don’t get why these writers think they can do better than the book itself,” one Redditor lamented. “If you’re gonna take a beloved IP and milk it for cash, at least follow the source material.”

Adds another: “Trash writers who think they know better than actual fans — Henry is literally the perfect casting for Geralt, wished HBO had the series instead of Netflix.”

Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

