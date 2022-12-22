Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Apple Watch Deals Free Streaming Apps No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Best Movies on Netflix Wireless CarPlay
Home Entertainment TV Shows

The Unbroken Voice is a Colombian telenovela that’s taking Netflix by storm

Andy Meek
By
Published Dec 22nd, 2022 3:33PM EST
The Unbroken Voice on Netflix
Image: Netflix

One reason why Netflix is the dominant player in the streaming game is that the service doesn’t simply export American content to its subscribers around the world. Netflix has also done more to globalize streaming TV than any of its rivals, bringing original stories from local markets to its millions of subscribers. And those subscribers, in turn, frequently reward many of those titles with their time and attention, as they’re doing right now with a new-ish show called The Unbroken Voice.

The Unbroken Voice: A Top 10 show on Netflix

This Netflix series — which includes a whopping 61 episodes — is a Colombian telenovela that debuted on the streamer about a month ago now. It dramatizes the life of Colombian singer Arelys Henao, and it’s currently one of the biggest shows on Netflix both in the US as well as the world.

“Against all odds,” Netflix explains about the series, “a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life.”

As of this writing, the show is currently #9 on Netflix in the US, just behind the Netflix original Too Hot to Handle and ahead of Last Chance U: Basketball. Globally, though, The Unbroken Voice is the #1 non-English Netflix show in the world right now, garnering more than 22 million hours for the 7-day period that ended on December 18.

This marks the third week in a row, by the way, with The Unbroken Voice at #1 on Netflix in this category.

Top 10 non-English shows on Netflix

As for what other non-English TV series are dominating Netflix at the moment besides The Unbroken Voice, here’s a quick look at this week’s complete list:

  1. The Unbroken Voice: Season 1 — 22.5 million hours viewed
  2. Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area: Season 1 — 22.3 million hours viewed
  3. Reborn Rich — 19.4 million hours viewed
  4. Til Money Do Us Part: Season 1 — 17.1 million hours viewed
  5. Alchemy of Souls: Part 1 — 13.5 million hours viewed
  6. Alchemy of Souls: Part 2 — 13 million hours viewed
  7. A Storm for Christmas: Limited Series — 12.3 million hours viewed
  8. Lookism: Season 1 — 9.9 million hours viewed
  9. I Hate Christmas: Season 1 — 9.4 million hours viewed
  10. Under The Queen’s Umbrella: Season 1 — 9.3 million hours viewed
Don't Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News