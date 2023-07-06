The Nun 2 looks like a cookie-cutter horror film in its new trailer, but I’ll still watch it

I don’t think there’s much to The Nun II after watching its official trailer, but I’m too invested in the Conjuring universe not to watch it.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for The Nun II, the sequel to The Nun, the horror film based on one of the characters from The Conjuring II. The film, which will premiere in theaters on September 8th, stars Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age), who is returning to the universe once again as Sister Irene.

In addition to Farmiga, The Nun II stars Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia), and Bonnie Aarons.

Check out the official trailer for The Nun II on YouTube below:

What is The Nun II about?

The Nun II once again follows Sister Irene as she battles Valak, the demon nun, who is now terrorizing a school.

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

I was a huge fan of The Conjuring when it came out — to this day, I think it’s one of the best horror films I’ve ever seen. So, I’ve watched every movie in The Conjuring universe since then. While The Nun II doesn’t look to have anything particularly special about it — at least when watching the trailer — I’ll be heading to the theater in September to watch it. I’m just too deep in the universe now.

The Nun II will premiere in theaters on September 8th.