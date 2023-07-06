The Super Mario Bros. Movie will stream on Peacock in August

If you are one of the few people who didn’t make it to the theater to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie, you won’t have to wait much longer to watch it at home. The smash-hit animated movie will stream exclusively on Peacock starting August 3.

We’re about a week into July, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still the king of the box office for 2023. Nintendo’s collaboration with the movie studio Illumination has raked in more than $1.3 billion worldwide, putting it $500 million over the second-biggest movie of 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not even Marvel can outjump Mario.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie wasn’t exactly a hit with critics, garnering a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, that didn’t stop audiences from flocking to theaters for weeks after the film’s debut on April 5. Any possible controversy regarding the voice cast led by Chris Pratt as Mario was quickly washed away by the movie’s record-breaking success.

In addition to the movie, Peacock will also stream a number of bonus features, including behind-the-scenes cast interviews, an immersive “Field Guide” to the colorful world of the movie, and a lyric video for a song sung by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

If you can’t wait another month, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already available to buy and rent digitally on most digital storefronts. You can also grab the “Power Up Edition” of the movie on Blu-ray at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.