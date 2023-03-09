Watch the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

More than five years after Nintendo first announced its animated Super Mario movie, the release date is just a few weeks away. In celebration, the video game company hosted a Nintendo Direct live stream on Thursday to reveal the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It contains all-new footage from the movie and a few surprises as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Final Trailer

Early on in the trailer, we see Luigi suspended in a cage in Bowser’s castle, along with a bunch of familiar Mario companions. Among them is a Luma, which is a star-like creature that first debuted in Super Mario Galaxy on the Wii. This has some fans speculating that Rosalina, mother of the Lumas and protector of the cosmos, will show up in the movie.

Later on, we also see Donkey Kong fighting alongside Mario (it seems like they are going to work out their differences pretty quickly). In the scene, DK gets the Fire Flower power-up, changing his appearance and allowing him to throw fireballs like Mario.

We also get an extended look at the Rainbow Road chase scene, which looks like it’s shaping up to be one of the highlights of the movie. Illumination has nailed the transition, adapting moments from the games directly to animation without breaking a sweat.

Also, if you’re in NYC, you can head to the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center to see a real-life recreation of Mario’s shoes from the movie starting tomorrow.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters in the US on April 5, 2023.