The best Steam Summer Sale deals for every budget

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 27th, 2024 8:22PM EDT
The best deals of Steam Summer Sale 2024.
Image: Valve

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Steam kicked off its annual Summer Sale on Thursday, marking down thousands of PC games from now through July 11 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Every genre is represented, from shooters and RPGs to real-time strategy games and open-world adventures.

The digital distribution service does a great job of highlighting the most notable games on sale, but it’s still overwhelming to see thousands of deals on a single page. If you didn’t load up your wishlist before the sale started, you’ve got a lot to sort through.

Of course, you’ve got a budget to consider before you start throwing every single game you’ve ever thought about buying into the cart. That’s why we figured it might be helpful to split up the best deals into price ranges from $50 all the way down to $5.

Below, we gathered 60 of the best deals we could find — 10 in each price range — so you can grab a bunch of great games on Steam without breaking the bank.

Best Steam Summer Sale deals

Before we get to the game deals, it’s worth noting that the Steam Deck is on sale as well. While supplies last (or through July 11), the 64GB LCD Steam Deck is on sale for $296.65 (was $349), and the 512GB LCD Steam Deck costs $381.65 (was $449).

Under $50

Under $40

Under $30

Under $20

Under $10

Under $5

There are quite literally thousands more games on sale than what we’ve listed here through the end of the sale on July 11. Just be sure to grab what you want by then.

Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

