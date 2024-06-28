The best Steam Summer Sale deals for every budget

Steam kicked off its annual Summer Sale on Thursday, marking down thousands of PC games from now through July 11 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Every genre is represented, from shooters and RPGs to real-time strategy games and open-world adventures.

The digital distribution service does a great job of highlighting the most notable games on sale, but it’s still overwhelming to see thousands of deals on a single page. If you didn’t load up your wishlist before the sale started, you’ve got a lot to sort through.

Of course, you’ve got a budget to consider before you start throwing every single game you’ve ever thought about buying into the cart. That’s why we figured it might be helpful to split up the best deals into price ranges from $50 all the way down to $5.

Below, we gathered 60 of the best deals we could find — 10 in each price range — so you can grab a bunch of great games on Steam without breaking the bank.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Best Steam Summer Sale deals

Before we get to the game deals, it’s worth noting that the Steam Deck is on sale as well. While supplies last (or through July 11), the 64GB LCD Steam Deck is on sale for $296.65 (was $349), and the 512GB LCD Steam Deck costs $381.65 (was $449).

Under $50

Under $40

Under $30

Under $20

Under $10

Under $5

There are quite literally thousands more games on sale than what we’ve listed here through the end of the sale on July 11. Just be sure to grab what you want by then.