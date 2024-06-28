The best Steam Summer Sale deals for every budget

Steam kicked off its annual Summer Sale on Thursday, marking down thousands of PC games from now through July 11 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Every genre is represented, from shooters and RPGs to real-time strategy games and open-world adventures.
The digital distribution service does a great job of highlighting the most notable games on sale, but it’s still overwhelming to see thousands of deals on a single page. If you didn’t load up your wishlist before the sale started, you’ve got a lot to sort through.
Of course, you’ve got a budget to consider before you start throwing every single game you’ve ever thought about buying into the cart. That’s why we figured it might be helpful to split up the best deals into price ranges from $50 all the way down to $5.
Below, we gathered 60 of the best deals we could find — 10 in each price range — so you can grab a bunch of great games on Steam without breaking the bank.
Best Steam Summer Sale deals
Before we get to the game deals, it’s worth noting that the Steam Deck is on sale as well. While supplies last (or through July 11), the 64GB LCD Steam Deck is on sale for $296.65 (was $349), and the 512GB LCD Steam Deck costs $381.65 (was $449).
Under $50
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon | $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 | $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 | $45.49 (was $69.99)
- Elden Ring | $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink | $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition | $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC) | $41.39 (was $59.99)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth | $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Persona 3 Reload | $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Starfield | $46.89 (was $69.99)
Under $40
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | $34.99 (was $69.99)
- Lies of P | $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered | $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Octopath Traveler 2 | $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Ready or Not | $33.49 (was $49.99)
- Returnal | $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $31.49 (was $69.99)
- Tekken 8 | $39.89 (was $69.99)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader | $32.49 (was $49.99)
Under $30
- Cyberpunk 2077 | $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Everspace 2 | $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Hitman World of Assassination | $27.99 (was $69.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy | $23.99 (was $59.99)
- Manor Lords | $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Remnant 2 | $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Resident Evil 4 | $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Songs of Conquest | $26.24 (was $34.99)
- Street Fighter 6 | $29.99 (was $59.99)
Under $20
- 1000xRESIST | $17.99 (was $19.99)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- | $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $12.49 (was $49.99)
- Nier: Automata | $15.99 (was $39.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | $19.79 (was $59.99)
- Sea of Thieves | $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Tales of Arise | $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | $15.99 (was $39.99)
- Tunic | $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | $11.99 (was $59.99)
Under $10
- Borderlands 3 | $8.99 (was $59.99)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor | $7.49 (was $9.99)
- Human Fall Flat | $5.99 (was $19.99)
- Inscryption | $7.99 (was $19.99)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $5.99 (was $59.99)
- Metal: Hellsinger | $9.89 (was $29.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise | $9.99 (was $39.99)
- Slay the Spire | $8.49 (was $24.99)
- Stardew Valley | $8.99 (was $14.99)
- Subnautica | $9.89 (was $29.99)
Under $5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | $1.99 (was $19.99)
- Celeste | $1.99 (was $19.99)
- Civilization 6 | $2.99 (was $59.99)
- Euro Truck Simulator | $1.99 (was $19.99)
- Frostpunk | $2.99 (was $29.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | $2.49 (was $49.99)
- Prison Architect | $2.99 (was $29.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands | $4.99 (was $49.99)
- Total War: Shogun 2 | $2.99 (was $29.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $3.99 (was $39.99)
There are quite literally thousands more games on sale than what we’ve listed here through the end of the sale on July 11. Just be sure to grab what you want by then.