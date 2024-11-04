The 3 most highly anticipated TV shows coming this month

Some of the most anticipated streaming TV shows on tap for the month of November are actually returning favorites — including shows from providers like Netflix, HBO, and the Paramount Network that come with massive built-in fanbases eagerly awaiting their show’s arrival.

Below, we’ll take a closer look at three of the most anticipated TV shows, courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes’ monthly snapshot of the most anticipated series. They’re ranked according to fan preference, and we’ll begin with a forthcoming Dune spinoff series from HBO and Legendary Entertainment.

Jodhi May and Mark Strong in “Dune: Prophecy” on HBO. Image source: Attila Szvacsek/HBO

Director Denis Villeneuve’s films Dune and Dune: Part Two are based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, while HBO’s new TV series is actually inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, a 2012 spinoff novel written by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, Frank Herbert’s son.

The six-episode show — which hits HBO on Nov. 17, at 9 pm ET — unfolds 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. Dune: Prophecy “follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” I’m especially excited for this one, because showrunner Alison Schapker was also a producer on two of my favorite TV shows of the 2000s — Lost and Alias.

Arcane: Season 2 (Netflix, Nov. 9)

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi in “Arcane” Season 2. Image source: Netflix

You can read our preview of Arcane’s second season here. In short, it’s been a full three years since fans of the League of Legends-inspired Netflix anime series last saw sisters Vi and Jinx heading down different paths in the looming confrontation between the societies of Zaun and Piltover.

The second and final season arrives in three parts (on Nov. 9, 16, and 23). “ARCANE is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche Production,” co-creator Christopher Linke said about the show during a League Dev Update. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ARCANEwraps up with this second season. But ARCANE is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Yellowstone: Season 5 — Part 2 (Paramount+, Nov. 10)

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in “Yellowstone.” Image source: Paramount

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series, which follows a Montana family as they navigate conflicts around their massive ranch, has been a major TV hit for the Paramount Network. It’s such a big show, in fact, that it’s become a veritable franchise, inspiring the creation of Paramount+ spinoff TV shows like 1883 and 1923.

Part 2 of the show’s fifth season arrives on Nov. 10. Yellowstone “chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”