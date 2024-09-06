Our first look at Season 2 of a Netflix animated masterpiece like no other

By the time Arcane Season 2 hits Netflix in November, it will have been a full three years since fans of the League of Legends-inspired series last saw sisters Vi and Jinx heading down different paths in the looming confrontation between the societies of Zaun and Piltover.

The wait looks to have been worth it, though, judging from the first look we’ve gotten from Netflix ahead of the highly anticipated sophomore season’s debut later this year — which will also bring to a close the epic origin story told in Arcane of the two sisters-turned-champions on opposite sides of a brewing war. The newly released Season 2 trailer below, featuring Ashnikko’s track Paint The Town Blue from the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, hints at the clash to come, in addition to being such a stunningly animated feast for the eyes that this trailer alone is better than many of the actual Netflix series I’ve watched over the past year or so.

That’s my way of agreeing with the top comment in the comments section for the trailer below, which raves: “The animation in this show is so freaking insane and beyond beautiful, everybody that worked on this deserve a golden medal.”

In the show, which still has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sisters are voiced by Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), both of whom are transformed completely by the end of the first season. Jinx, who also goes by “Powder,” becomes more mischievous, while Vi proves herself a champion to be reckoned with.

As for the cities caught up in the war, Piltover is prosperous and obsessed with progress, while Zaun is an oppressed “undercity.” Adds Netflix, “When a pair of brilliant inventors figure out a way to fuse magic and technology, they set off a chain of events that will cause old tensions to flare up and new heroes to rise up to face them.”

While we wait for an official release date in November, worth keeping in mind is that though this is the end of the show, there will still be more stories to come in some form or fashion.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” co-creator Christian Linke said during a League Dev Update. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”