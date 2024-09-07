16 new titles hit Netflix over the next week – this is the one everyone will be watching

In the weeks since Netflix released the first half of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season, the streamer’s weekly Top 10 data shows that the dreamy, fan-favorite romantic drama racked up almost 20 million views in just its first four days of streaming availability. The show saw 14.9 million the following week, and 6.5 million views the week after that. In the process, the fourth season also managed to temporarily pull two earlier seasons of the Netflix hit back onto the weekly Top 10 chart.

Not bad for the Lily Collins-led show about an American marketing professional in the City of Light that first debuted back in the pandemic year of 2020.

Befitting its status as a high-profile winner that brings in all the views, Netflix gave the fourth season the increasingly commonplace (and, to many of us, super-annoying) halfsies treatment, with Part 2 of the new season set to drop on Netflix on Sept. 12. As is the case every week, there’s a ton of new content to watch on Netflix over the next seven days — but if I had to pick one that would drive the most viewership and could claim to be the biggest release, no question: It’s Emily for the win.

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in “Emily in Paris.” Image source: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

For a quick refresher about where we ended in Part 1 of the new season: Camille discovers she’s no longer pregnant with Gabriel’s child. Also, speaking of Gabriel, he and Emily are finally together. And never mind the title of the show; Emily also has herself a swanky Roman Holiday in the new batch of episodes, with the official trailer having teased a new love interest for Emily from the Eternal City. “We get to experience a little Christmas and winter, which is really, really fun for this season,” Collins said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“So, it wouldn’t be Emily without more twists and turns and more drama, but definitely a more dynamic and vulnerable season and also cinematic. I’m excited for everyone to see the second half.”

One other thing I’ll say: Part 2 of Emily in Paris Season 4 is certainly not the only new Netflix release coming next week. For a more comprehensive look at Netflix’s new release slate, including every title that’s being added on each day, our monthly Netflix guide is the perfect resource to consult. That list includes a slew of Netflix originals and third-party titles hitting the streamer, such as Tom Cruise’s underrated Edge of Tomorrow as well as a new season of The Circle.

Even with titles like those and others, though, I know what most of you will be watching.