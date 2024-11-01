Netflix is getting 20+ shows and movies next week – don’t miss these 3 top-tier releases

Netflix is kicking off the month of November with a monster of a new release slate, adding several new titles in the first week alone that will drive significant viewership to the streaming giant.

More than 20 new releases will hit the streamer over the next seven days, including three that stand out to me as belonging in can’t-miss territory for many viewers. They include new episodes of some of Netflix’s most popular TV shows (like Outer Banks, as well as the visual extravaganza of the Arcane anime), along with a three-part documentary series about the lead-up to Netflix’s live boxing fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson later this month. And we’ll take a closer look at all of it below.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City. Image source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Starting with the last of those three that I mentioned above, Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson is not the match itself that everyone’s been waiting for but rather a sort of behind-the-scenes title that’ll lead up to it.

The docuseries goes behind the scenes with both men as they prepare for their heavyweight bout that the streamer will carry live on Nov. 15, with the docuseries giving viewers a ringside seat to everything from footage from inside both fighters’ training camps to a close-up look at the demands of preparing for a mega-boxing event. The first two episodes in the Paul vs. Tyson docuseries will drop on Nov. 7, while the third episode hits Netflix just a few days later, on Nov. 12.

And, of course, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the main event: The boxing match itself will stream live on Netflix on Nov. 15 at 8 pm ET.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in “Outer Banks.” Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

For this next Netflix release, befitting its stature as one of the most popular ongoing Netflix TV shows, the streamer dropped the latest season in two tranches.

Part 2 of Outer Banks‘ fourth season arrives next week — a season, I should add, that quickly debuted with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The new season of the show picks up with The Pogues having wrapped up their treasure-hunting in the Bahamas and come back home to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The fathers of both Sarah and John B have been killed, while the gang spent almost all of their new fortune buying back JJ’s house at an auction with the dream of setting up a new “Poguelandia.”

Read more about everything to know about Outer Banks Season 4 here. On a related note: There’s been some chatter lately about how Netflix plans to integrate AI into its company and its offerings, given a spate of recent AI-related job listings. And here’s one example of that in action — Netflix has set up a page here where it’ll use Generative AI to put you directly into a scene from Outer Banks.

Image source: Netflix

The third of next week’s new releases that I want to mention is a Netflix animated release with visuals that literally take my breath away.

It’s been three years since fans of the League of Legends-inspired series Arcane last saw sisters Vi and Jinx heading down different paths in the looming confrontation between the societies of Zaun and Piltover. The much-anticipated second and final season of the hit series will bring to a close the epic origin story of the two sisters-turned-champions on opposite sides of a brewing war.

In the show, which has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sisters are voiced by Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), both of whom are transformed completely by the end of the first season. Jinx, who also goes by “Powder,” becomes more mischievous, while Vi proves herself a champion to be reckoned with. As for the cities caught up in the war, Piltover is prosperous and obsessed with progress, while Zaun is an oppressed “undercity.”

Adds Netflix, “When a pair of brilliant inventors figure out a way to fuse magic and technology, they set off a chain of events that will cause old tensions to flare up and new heroes to rise up to face them.”

What else to watch

That’s not all that’s coming to Netflix over the upcoming week, of course. As always, there’s lots more that’s hitting the streamer over the next week that’s sure to appeal to all sorts of streaming tastes and preferences.

For a comprehensive look at every title arriving next week, our monthly Netflix guide is the perfect resource to consult. The release slate over the next several days includes a variety of original releases and third-party titles, such as the new Investigation Alien documentary series, which uncovers new evidence about UFOs, and an Argentinian spinoff of the popular Love is Blind reality series. Meanwhile, titles that dropped at the end of this week and which I also expect will rack up viewership next week include the highly anticipated second season of political thriller The Diplomat.