Star Wars: Andor gets new trailer and new release date

Disney Plus shared a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Andor on Monday. The 12-episode series will follow Cassian Andor’s life leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Along with the trailer, Disney Plus also delayed the release date of Andor. The series was set to debut on August 31st, but will now premiere on September 21st.

Andor release date delayed to September 21st

The delay stings, as Andor was going to be one of the biggest Disney Plus releases of August. The only other major franchise show coming this month is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

But it’s not all bad news. Disney also revealed that Andor will have a three-episode premiere. You’ll be able to watch the first three episodes of the show on September 21st instead of just one. Disney pulled a similar trick with Obi-Wan Kenobi after it was delayed two days.

Here’s the synopsis for the Rogue One spinoff series Andor, which debuts next month:

The “Andor” series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna stars as the titular antihero of Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One. Joining him in the cast are Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Tony Gilroy is the creator, showrunner, and an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan.

The latest trailer for Andor gives us even more clues about the plot of the new series: