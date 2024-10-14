Silo season 2 looks like a pulse-pounding thriller in Apple’s new trailer

The wait for Silo season 2 is almost over as Apple revealed the trailer for the second part of this acclaimed hit drama. According to Cupertino, Silo season 2 lands on Apple TV+ on November 15. Rebecca Ferguson stars and serves as executive producer alongside an ensemble cast featuring Tim Robbins, Common, and Harriet Walter, with new addition Steve Zahn.

The show is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, November 15, on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025.

As Apple describes it, Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

In the trailer, we can see that not only does Juliette survive, but she wants to spread the truth about the world, which is not recovering as the authorities from the silo want people to believe.

In season 2 of Silo, Apple adds Steve Zahn, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

With the next season just around the corner, we’ll have an extra ten weeks of entertainment while we wait for the also long-expected second season of Severance.