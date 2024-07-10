Severance season 2 won’t debut until January 2025, but the first teaser trailer is here

It’s been too long since Severance season one wrapped up. With issues between the cast and the producers, Apple teased for several months a return of its global phenomenon show for a second season. Now, Cupertino has revealed the release date of its long-anticipated show.

Severance Season 2 starts on January 17, 2025. Apple even shared a sneak peek to celebrate the announcement showcasing what’s in store for the highly anticipated second season.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written, and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second season of Severance will debut globally on Apple TV+, with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars, including Emmy Award nominee Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

Severance is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. Severance season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers. “Severance” is a Fifth Season production.

