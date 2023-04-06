Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Logged in Gmail Free Netflix Prime Deals Upcoming Marvel Movies YouTube Desktop Chrome Amazon Gift Cards
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Pauline is officially the wildest series that Disney+ has green-lit so far

Andy Meek
By
Published Apr 5th, 2023 8:45PM EDT
Pauline on Disney+
Image: Disney

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The first things that come to mind when you think of Disney+ might be titles from its stable of brands like Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars. Maybe you’re watching the newest (and frustratingly boring) season of The Mandalorian right now, for example. Whatever it is you love about or most closely associate with Disney’s streamer, though, I guarantee you that it couldn’t be more distinct from the newest streaming show the company has just green-lit:

It’s called Pauline, and it’s a German original series that tells a coming-of-age story about a pregnant teenager who falls in love with the devil.

Again … this is a show that’s coming to Disney+, the home of Pixar movies, Mickey Mouse, and National Geographic.

Disney+ logoImage source: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pauline is also, we should note, the product of the same team behind Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). That team includes Sebastian Colley, who penned the new show, while serving as executive producers are Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann,

Per our sister publication Deadline, Pauline is also the name of the new show’s 18-year-old protagonist, who accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand. Burdened by the stress from school and other aspects of her life, “catching feelings” from a one-night stand like “Lukas” is the last thing she needs right now — especially when Lukas is actually … the devil himself.

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” Käßbohrer and Murmann told Deadline. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Also worth noting: Pauline actually won’t be the first German original to arrive on Disney+. That distinction belongs to Sam — A Saxon, from Jörg Winger (who co-created one of my all-time favorite spy series, Deutschland 83). For a closer look at what’s coming to Disney’s platform in the near term, meanwhile, check out the company’s sizzle reel for April below.

Don’t Miss: New on Disney Plus: New shows and movies (April 2023)

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News