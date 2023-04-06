Pauline is officially the wildest series that Disney+ has green-lit so far

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The first things that come to mind when you think of Disney+ might be titles from its stable of brands like Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars. Maybe you’re watching the newest (and frustratingly boring) season of The Mandalorian right now, for example. Whatever it is you love about or most closely associate with Disney’s streamer, though, I guarantee you that it couldn’t be more distinct from the newest streaming show the company has just green-lit:

It’s called Pauline, and it’s a German original series that tells a coming-of-age story about a pregnant teenager who falls in love with the devil.

Again … this is a show that’s coming to Disney+, the home of Pixar movies, Mickey Mouse, and National Geographic.

Image source: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pauline is also, we should note, the product of the same team behind Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). That team includes Sebastian Colley, who penned the new show, while serving as executive producers are Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann,

Per our sister publication Deadline, Pauline is also the name of the new show’s 18-year-old protagonist, who accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand. Burdened by the stress from school and other aspects of her life, “catching feelings” from a one-night stand like “Lukas” is the last thing she needs right now — especially when Lukas is actually … the devil himself.

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” Käßbohrer and Murmann told Deadline. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Also worth noting: Pauline actually won’t be the first German original to arrive on Disney+. That distinction belongs to Sam — A Saxon, from Jörg Winger (who co-created one of my all-time favorite spy series, Deutschland 83). For a closer look at what’s coming to Disney’s platform in the near term, meanwhile, check out the company’s sizzle reel for April below.