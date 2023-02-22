The Mandalorian season 4 is already written, says Jon Favreau

We are still a few days out from the launch of The Mandalorian season 3, but the first news about season 4 is already here. In a recent interview with French news station BFMTV (via Variety), The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed that he has already written season 4 of the show even though Disney hasn’t formally announced a fourth season.

The Mandalorian season 4 scripts are done

Being the original flagship series of Disney Plus, there was no doubt that The Mandalorian would continue beyond season 3, barring a significant shift in strategy from Disney. The series has been a critical and commercial success for the service, spawning multiple spinoffs, including The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson.

“Season 4, yeah, I’ve written it already,” Favreau told BFMTV earlier this week. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you just write each episode, so I was writing it during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

“And then [Filoni’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him, but he’s the writer/showrunner on that,” Favreau added, explaining how all the shows have to sync up. “And so to understand what’s happening on other shows or even Skeleton Crew, [they] all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

You can watch the relevant clips from Favreau’s interview with BFMTV Inside below:

Disney and Lucasfilm are building their own Star Wars TV universe around The Mandalorian. As a result, the writers of the upcoming spinoff TV series, such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, need to know where their stories fit within the continuity.

Given that Favreau has already finished writing the scripts for The Mandalorian season 4, we suspect that Disney will officially confirm that the show has been picked up soon. In the meantime, The Mandalorian season 3 debuts on Disney Plus on March 1.