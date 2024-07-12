One of the most underrated shows on Max gets a spinoff next week

It’s not hard to find something to watch on Max. You’ve got HBO classics like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. If you’re looking for a laugh, find an Adult Swim comedy like Rick and Morty or Smiling Friends. Then there’s the assortment of fantastic Max original series, such as Hacks, Warrior, Our Flag Means Death, and Doom Patrol. But we’re here to talk about Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, an upcoming Max series that should be on your radar.

The underrated show I’m referring to in the title of this article is Harley Quinn. After debuting on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in 2019, the animated comedy jumped to HBO Max for season 3 and Max for season 4. The fact that the show is still on the air after all of that chaos is a testament to its quality and popularity.

Speaking of its quality, Harley Quinn seasons 2 and 3 each scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while season 4 garnered a 97% score. To put that into perspective, the animated adult comedy about a supervillain is rated significantly higher than House of the Dragon, as both seasons are currently sitting at 90% on the review aggregation site.

Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fifth season, but before that, we’re getting a spinoff show starring Poison Ivy’s ex-fiancé, Kite Man. In this spinoff, the lovable dope and his new girlfriend, Golden Glider (yes, these are both real DC characters), now co-own the Gotham City dive bar Noonan’s. As you might expect, other supervillains frequent the bar.

Matt Oberg returns as Kite Man, joined by Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe and Moe Dubelz, and Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor in one of his final roles before his passing in 2023.

As consistently amazing as Harley Quinn has been, I’m excited to see how an even sillier spinoff series set in the same universe plays out. In one early review, Paste Magazine calls the show “a less-ambitious but still funny sidestory,” which should please plenty of fans.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premieres on Max on July 18, 2024.