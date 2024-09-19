One of the most shocking Netflix true-crime shows of 2024 was just released

Netflix is no stranger to shocking true crime stories, but few have had as massive an impact as Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Having racked up over 1 billion hours watched in its first 91 days streaming on Netflix, the first season of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series is the fourth most popular Netflix show of all time. Now, Netflix will try to match its success with a new season titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

As BGR’s Andy Meek wrote last month, Monsters dramatizes the real-life 1989 murders of José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menéndez (Chloë Sevigny) by their two sons, Erik (Cooper Koch) and Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Throughout the season, we learn what may have driven them to commit the heinous act and see the trial that followed their arrest.

“While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series also features Nathan Lane as Vanity Fair journalist Dominick Dunne, Ari Graynor as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel, and Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth.

Netflix also recently confirmed that the third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will star Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire) as Ed Gein, a killer and graverobber who was also known as the “Butcher of Plainfield.”

You can watch all nine episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix now.