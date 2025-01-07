Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Home Entertainment Gaming

Nvidia will let you team up with genAI video game NPCs that act like human players

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 7th, 2025 12:23PM EST
Nvidia's ACE autonomous game characters will be featured in inZOI.
Image: Krafton

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Long before generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini started dominating the tech world, gamers had been interacting with AI companions and opponents for decades. Non-player characters (NPCs) appear in nearly every game, whether it is a monster trying to kill you or a civilian that needs saving. However, according to Nvidia, intelligent language models have primed game AI for “a truly intelligent overhaul” in the months ahead.

At CES 2025, Nvidia pulled back the curtain on its NVIDIA ACE autonomous game characters. These game characters use generative AI “to perceive, plan, and act like human players.” Your teammates will be more capable of understanding what you’re trying to accomplish, while your opponents will adapt more dynamically to your tactics in order to survive.

“Enabling these autonomous characters are new ACE small language models (SLMs),” explains the GeForce team behind the new tech, “capable of planning at human-like frequencies required for realistic decision making, and multi-modal SLMs for vision and audio that allow AI characters to hear audio cues and perceive their environment.”

Many games will take advantage of the new technology, including the battle royale title PUBG, which is introducing Co-Playable Character (CPC) with PUBG Ally. Powered by a Mistral small language model, these AI teammates will be able to use game-specific lingo, provide real-time strategic recommendations, find and share loot, drive vehicles, and fight other players.

You can see the new AI-powered CPCs in action in PUBG in the video below:

And PUBG is just the tip of the iceberg for Nvidia’s autonomous game characters. Krafton’s The Sims rival inZOI will also use Co-Playable Characters to fill out its cities, NetEase’s battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint is releasing AI teammates later this year, and Wemade Next’s MMO MIR5 “will use NVIDIA ACE to power boss encounters.”

Here are a few more videos to give you a taste of these GenAI-powered NPCs:

Don’t Miss: All of the games rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News