Nostalgia is hitting hard in the trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Well here’s a movie I had completely forgotten about and never expected to get a sequel. In 2000, Chicken Run became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time and, according to The Numbers, has yet to be dethroned. Now, twenty-three years later, we are finally getting a sequel to the film.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The sequel to the original, which comes with the tagline “This time they’re breaking in,” will premiere on the streaming service on December 15th.

You can check out the official trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on YouTube below:

What is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget about?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will continue to tell the story of Rocky and Ginger, their new daughter Molly, and the mission that they set off on to ward off a new threat to chicken-kind.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

The film comes from Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award® and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively). It stars Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, and Bella Ramsey as the main characters with Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davis, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, and Romesh Ranganathan, Miranda Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Mohammed co-starring.

I’ll definitely be tuning in to the new Chicken Run. The original comes from the era of animation that included Toy Story and all of the revolutionary animated films that came after it. Of course, Chicken Run is still rocking stop-animation, but you get the point. It’s nostalgia! Nostalgia will always get me.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere on Netflix on December 15th.