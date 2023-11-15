Madame Web trailer introduces Sony’s new spider-themed heroes

2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Following the box office bomb that was Morbius, Sony needs a hit, and it’s hoping Dakota Johnson will provide that in Madame Web. In this Spider-Man spinoff, Johnson plays a paramedic who has a near-death experience and gains psychic abilities that allow her to see the future.

Sony offers some more details about the plot in the following synopsis:

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Joining Johnson in the cast are Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin. In the comics, all three of these characters become Spider-Woman or Spider-Girl at some point, which appears to be the case for the movie as well. Other cast members include Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, and Tahar Rahim as the villain Ezekiel Sims.

S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones) directed the movie and also co-wrote its screenplay. Although the trailer doesn’t include a release date, Madame Web is expected to hit theaters on February 14, 2024. Barring any major delays, Sony is also set to release Kraven the Hunter on August 30, 2024, and the third Venom movie on November 8, 2024.