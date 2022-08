Netflix shares release dates for 44 new movies coming this fall

Netflix might be struggling to retain subscribers, but the streamer is hoping that its big fall movie slate will help to stop the bleeding. This week, Netflix shared the release dates for 44 original movies set to launch before the end of 2022.

The packed release schedule starts next month with End of the Road (starring Queen Latifah), Do Revenge (starring Maya Hawke), and Blonde (starring Ana de Armas). Notably, Blonde will be Netflix’s first-ever NC-17 movie, detailing the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Wendell & Wild is one of the highlights of October — an animated fantasy flick from director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) which reunites Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in the lead roles as two demon brothers.

Two sequels — Enola Holmes 2 and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — round out the year in November and December, respectively. All in all, there’s a lot to get excited about as Netflix continues to pump out new movie releases as 2022 winds down.

Netflix movie releases for September 2022

Fenced In | September 1

Love in the Villa | September 1

Ivy + Bean | September 2

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go | September 2

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance | September 2

The Anthrax Attacks | September 8

End of the Road | September 9

Drifting Home | September 16

Do Revenge | September 16

Lou | September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues | September 23 (in select theaters September 16)

Athena | September 23 (in select theaters September 9)

Blonde | September 28 (in select theaters September 16)

Netflix movie releases for October 2022

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone | October 5

Luckiest Girl Alive | October 7 (in select theaters September 30)

The Redeem Team | October 7

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow | October 14

The School For Good And Evil | October 19

Descendant | October 21 (in select theaters October 21)

The Good Nurse | October 26 (in select theaters October 19)

All Quiet on the Western Front | October 28 (in theaters September 29 in Germany & October in select markets)

Wendell & Wild | October 28 (in select theaters October 21)

Netflix movie releases for November 2022

Enola Holmes 2 | November 4

Falling For Christmas | November 10

Is That Black Enough For You?!? | November 11 (in select theaters November)

Capturing The Killer Nurse | November 11

In Her Hands | November 16 (in select theaters November 9)

Christmas With You | November 17

Slumberland | November 18

The Swimmers | November 23 (in select theaters TBA)

The Noel Diary | November 24

My Father’s Dragon | November (in select theaters November)

Monica, O My Darling | November

Netflix movie releases for December 2022

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio | December 9 (in select theaters TBA)

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari | December 16 (in select theaters December 9)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths | December 16 (in theaters October 27 in Mexico; in select theaters November 4)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 | December 20

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | December 23 (in select theaters TBA)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical | December 25 (in select theaters December 9)

White Noise | December 30 (in select theaters November 25)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover | December (in select theaters TBA)

The Wonder | December (in select theaters November)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | December (in select theaters November 18)

The Pale Blue Eye | January 6 (in select theaters December 23)

More Netflix coverage: For more, check out the latest Netflix movies and series to watch.